EU Ambassador pays courtesy call on IGP to strengthen security cooperation

Audio By Carbonatix
European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Rune Skinnebach, has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the Ghana Police Service.
The meeting focused on ongoing EU support to the Ghana Police Service, particularly in areas aimed at enhancing the Service’s operational and investigative capabilities.
Key areas discussed included police training, community policing, forensic investigations, cybersecurity, crime scene management and other capacity-building programmes.
The engagement forms part of broader efforts to deepen cooperation between the EU and the Ghana Police Service in addressing emerging security challenges and strengthening law enforcement capabilities.
The IGP expressed appreciation to the European Union for its continued support to the Service and called for further collaboration in strategic areas of policing.
He particularly highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, specialised training and community policing.
Mr. Yohuno said continued support and collaboration would contribute to strengthening the capacity of the Ghana Police Service to effectively respond to evolving security threats.
For his part, Ambassador Rune Skinnebach reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to working closely with the Ghana Police Service as a partner in strengthening policing and supporting efforts to promote security, justice and the rule of law in Ghana.
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