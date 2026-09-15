National | Opinion

Ghana has now become a distribution hub for drugs

Source: Kwadwo N. Poku  
  15 September 2026 8:43am
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Everyone is looking at the problem from the wrong angle.  We don't produce any of these drugs in Ghana. In recent months, there has been the following:

1. US$ 210 million in methamphetamine shipped out of Ghana.

2. US$ 261 million of cocaine shipped out of Ghana.

These are the ones being arrested.  The big question is: how are all these drugs getting into Ghana?

We have a serious security problem in Ghana today. Our ports are compromised, and it should worry everyone in this country. 

Mr President, please act now because the risk to our national security goes beyond just drugs. Cartels are able to import and export everything with impunity

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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