Remember Adomako-Boateng: Aduana right-back regains consciousness after collapsing during a league match

Aduana Football Club defender Remember Adomako Boateng has regained consciousness after passing out during a Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

The right-back was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed during Aduana’s 2-1 win over Swedru All Blacks at the Nana Agyemang Badu 1 Stadium.

In a statement on the incident, Aduana said, "We are happy to announce his condition has been stabilised, and he is now conscious and responding to treatment."

‘‘We thank the medical team and all who responded swiftly. We ask all to keep him in prayers, and we kindly ask all to respect his privacy.’’

Meanwhile, Sunday’s win has pushed Aduana to 4th place on the league table with 10 points.

The two-time Premier League champions face Young Apostles in their next match on Sunday, October 11.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.