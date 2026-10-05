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Two-bin household waste system could support waste-to-energy in Ghana – Waste Care Associates CEO

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  5 October 2026 8:13am
Public health engineering expert and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Care Associates, Lukman Salifu
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Chief Executive Officer of Waste Care Associates, Lukman Salifu, says separating household waste into organic and inorganic streams could support energy generation in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, 5 October, on JoyFM's Super Morning Show, the public health engineering expert said a two-bin system would allow the two categories of waste to undergo different treatment processes.

He explained that organic waste could be processed through biomethanation to produce biogas, while inorganic waste could be incinerated to generate energy.

“The inorganics go to incineration to get energy, and then the organic also go for biomethanation … to create biogas,” he said.

Mr Salifu was responding to proposals by Local Government Minister Mahama Ayarigah for assemblies to provide land for waste transfer stations and landfill sites.

READ ALSO: Mahama Ayariga gives MMDCEs 30-day deadline to secure land for waste transfer stations

He said the proposed two-bin approach would be straightforward for households to adopt, noting that nearly 60 per cent of solid waste was organic.

“At the household level, we should have two streams, one organic and all the inorganics in one,” he explained.

Mr Salifu said separating waste at source would suit waste-to-energy operations and urged Accra to give greater attention to such technology.

“I think that for Accra, we should begin to look at waste-to-energy,” he said.

He maintained, however, that Ghana still needed landfill facilities alongside modern waste treatment technologies, with the choice depending on local conditions and land availability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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