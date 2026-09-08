60 SHS girls develop smart solutions to flooding, waste, parking and water challenges

Sixty Senior High School (SHS) girls from the Central Region and other parts of Ghana have developed innovative solutions to challenges including flooding, waste management, water wastage and parking as part of efforts to encourage more young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The innovations were developed during the third cohort of the SHEROES in STEM Bootcamp, organised by Molex Foundation Africa.

The two-week programme equipped the participants with practical STEM skills through hands-on training, mentorship and problem-solving sessions, with a focus on applying classroom knowledge to real-life challenges.

Deputy Production Leader at Molex Foundation Africa and facilitator of the bootcamp, Pius Ohene Darko, said the participants were introduced to robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D modelling and 3D printing.

“The participants were taught about robotics and AI, the path types and the uses and functions of robots, and also how AI will impact our living as Ghanaians in our current society. We also taught them about how to model 3D designs, different types of designs and how to use the 3D printers in designing their systems,” he said.

According to Mr Darko, the training culminated in the development of several practical projects, including a smart delivery rover, water dispenser, smart parking system, flood detection system and smart timer.

Smart solutions to everyday problems

Founder of Molex Foundation Africa, Dr Patrick Essien, said the projects demonstrated the potential of young girls to use STEM to develop practical solutions to challenges facing their communities.

He said several of the innovations were designed with environmental and climate-related challenges in mind.

One of the projects, the smart parking system, is designed to help motorists identify available parking spaces and locate them quickly.

“The girls developed a smart parking lot. When you get there, it will be able to tell you whether there is space or no space. If there is a space, where exactly is the space? So, it makes life easier,” he said.

Dr Essien said the system could also contribute to reducing unnecessary vehicle emissions by minimising the time motorists spend driving around in search of parking spaces.

Another innovation is a flood detection system designed to monitor rising water levels and alert relevant institutions and residents.

“These girls came together to design a smart detector that is able to know the rate at which flood is coming, and then send a signal to the various institutions that have to take care of it, like NADMO, fire service, the military, and others,” he said.

He said the system could also send information to the media and residents to enable them to take steps to move to safer locations.

The participants also developed a smart dustbin aimed at improving waste segregation and recycling.

Dr Essien explained that the prototype is designed to accept only plastic waste, thereby preventing other types of waste from being mixed with materials intended for recycling.

“So, when you put in metal, the dustbin will never open. The dustbin can accept only plastics. That way, recycling is not a problem, and segregation will not need much effort,” he said.

Another project, the carbon dioxide monitor, is intended to measure the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and improve awareness of greenhouse gas emissions.

Girls encouraged to take their place in STEM.

Dr Essien said the SHEROES in STEM initiative was created to encourage girls and women to take a more active role in the STEM sector and help bridge the gender gap.

“We created this platform to make sure that girls and women take over their rightful position in the STEM domain. STEM is for everybody, so half of the population cannot be part of it, whilst the other half is redundant,” he said.

He said Molex Foundation Africa was also considering taking a future cohort of the programme to northern Ghana to give girls in underserved communities access to STEM equipment and practical training.

According to him, access to facilities such as Arduino kits, robotics equipment and 3D printers remains limited in some parts of the country.

Call for inclusion of persons with disabilities

Policy Advisor for the Social Sector at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Miriam Rahinatu Iddrisu, commended the initiative but called for greater inclusion of persons with disabilities in future cohorts.

“My only observation is that other disadvantaged populations are not here, persons with disability. I really would love to see them in the next cohort,” she said.

Dr Iddrisu said initiatives such as SHEROES in STEM complemented government efforts to expand opportunities for young people.

“Government cannot do it all and these are part of the initiatives that complement government effort,” she said.

Participants put STEM skills to work

Participants said the bootcamp had strengthened their confidence and equipped them with practical skills in coding, programming, AI and robotics.

A student of Wesley Girls High School, Adjoa Nyarkoa Nyarko, said her team developed a project focused on good health and clean water and sanitation.

“For our project, we decided to help solve the Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 6, which are improving good health and also clean water and sanitation. I leave here with an amazing experience, going back to my home and my school to teach others what I've learnt here,” she said.

Another participant, Naana Abena Opoku Buadu of Holy Child School, said her team developed a smart water dispenser to address water wastage and reduce the spread of diseases through contact.

“My team and I were able to design a smart water dispenser, which is going to be able to solve real-life problems, such as the spread of diseases through contact, as well as water wastage, which I feel can greatly impact our environment and save water,” she said.

Parents and stakeholders urged to support girls

Parent Benedicta Danquah Nyarko described the initiative as worthwhile and encouraged parents to support their daughters to participate in STEM programmes.

“I have seen the girls doing a lot of things; smart water dispensers, smart timers, all of which can be used at public places. SHEROES in STEM is a very good programme and every parent should allow their child to be part of it,” she said.

The Queen Mother of Ekumfi Swedru and Chief Executive Officer of the Ena Kare Foundation, Nana Adjoa Ayifua III, also called on stakeholders to invest in and sustain the initiative.

Molex Foundation Africa says the SHEROES in STEM programme is aimed at helping to remove barriers that discourage girls from pursuing STEM education and careers while nurturing a new generation of female scientists, engineers, technologists and entrepreneurs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.