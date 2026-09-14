Titus Glover questions Laboma Beach demolition, proposes widening Kpeshie Lagoon outlet

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Deputy Transport Minister and Tema East Member of Parliament, Titus Nii Kwartei Glover, has questioned the demolition of structures at Laboma Beach, arguing that a technical solution should have been considered to address flooding in the area.
His comments come after the demolition exercise at Laboma Beach yesterday, September 13, where several structures were pulled down following concerns over developments around the Kpeshie Lagoon.
Speaking to the media, Mr Glover said he supports the removal of structures that are clearly built in waterways and obstruct the flow of water.
“I would support the government to pull down any buildings in the waterways,” he said.
Mr Glover said there was a technical angle that could have been considered, particularly regarding the point where the Kpeshie enters the sea.
Mr Glover suggested that if the existing bridge or opening was too small to accommodate the volume of water, it could be widened to improve the flow.
He believes such an approach could help tackle the flooding problem without necessarily destroying businesses that have invested heavily in the area.
The former Deputy Transport Minister also raised concerns about the economic impact of demolishing businesses that have created jobs and made significant investments.
“Government cannot create jobs. It is the private sector,” he said, stressing the importance of protecting businesses while addressing environmental and flooding concerns.
Mr Glover therefore called for the situation to be reviewed, particularly to determine whether improvements to the lagoon’s outlet could provide a more sustainable solution.
The demolition at Laboma Beach follows a 21-day ultimatum issued on August 7 by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), directing occupants of the protected buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon to vacate the area.
Authorities have said the exercise forms part of efforts to reclaim waterways, remove unauthorised structures and address flooding concerns in the Greater Accra Region.
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