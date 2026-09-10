Titus-Glover camp says Mustapha Salam wasn’t pressured to withdraw from National Organiser race

Audio By Carbonatix
The camp of New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organiser aspirant Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has rejected claims that Mustapha Salam withdrew from the race due to pressure, influence or intervention from any individual or the party’s structures.
In a statement signed by Stonewall, an aide to Mr Titus-Glover, the campaign said Mr Salam’s decision was based on his own assessment of the contest and his chances of winning the National Organiser position.
“Let it not be said anywhere that Mustapha Salam stepped down due to the influence, pressure, or intervention of any individual or the system,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Mr Salam made the decision after a “careful” assessment of his prospects in the race.
The Titus-Glover camp urged party members and supporters to respect Mr Salam’s decision and allow the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal to speak for themselves rather than attributing it to external pressure.
It said Mr Titus-Glover remained focused on his campaign and would continue engaging delegates across the country ahead of the NPP National Executive elections scheduled for October 3, 2026.
“He is determined to continue engaging delegates, listening to their concerns, and presenting a clear vision for a stronger, more united, and better-organised NPP,” the statement said.
The campaign also expressed confidence in the delegates’ ability to determine who should lead the party as National Organiser.
“The decision belongs to the delegates. The mandate belongs to the delegates. And we remain confident in their judgment,” it added.
Latest Stories
-
Tariq Lamptey suffers another injury setback at QPR
31 seconds
-
PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ crown today
16 minutes
-
GH₵12 addition to cement price: GPHA clarifies attribution to port congestion
18 minutes
-
Pythagoras won’t balance your books
20 minutes
-
Pay me by Sept. 11 or face the court – Kow Essuman demands salary, benefits from Finance Minister
39 minutes
-
Bawumia’s destiny lies in the hands of God; not you – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity replies Rev. Owusu Bempah
41 minutes
-
NPP NEC meets today to discuss and approve party’s position paper on Constitution Review proposals
47 minutes
-
Today’s frontpages: Thursday, September 10, 2026
54 minutes
-
Ghana Garden and Flower Show returns on Sept 11 with focus on green jobs, business and wellbeing
55 minutes
-
Titus-Glover camp says Mustapha Salam wasn’t pressured to withdraw from National Organiser race
57 minutes
-
Ghana’s acclaimed Christian – Muslim unity bigger than Owusu Bempah’s hatred and bigotry – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity
59 minutes
-
Karpowership lights up young minds on International Literacy Day
1 hour
-
Banking sector NPLs fall to GH¢19.9bn as asset quality improves
1 hour
-
Republic Bank Ghana, UPSA sign strategic MoU to advance professional development and industry-academia collaboration
1 hour
-
MTN 30th Anniversary CEO Invitational Golf Tournament set to tee off at Achimota
1 hour