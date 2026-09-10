Titus-Glover camp says Mustapha Salam wasn’t pressured to withdraw from National Organiser race

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

The camp of New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organiser aspirant Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has rejected claims that Mustapha Salam withdrew from the race due to pressure, influence or intervention from any individual or the party’s structures.

In a statement signed by Stonewall, an aide to Mr Titus-Glover, the campaign said Mr Salam’s decision was based on his own assessment of the contest and his chances of winning the National Organiser position.

“Let it not be said anywhere that Mustapha Salam stepped down due to the influence, pressure, or intervention of any individual or the system,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Mr Salam made the decision after a “careful” assessment of his prospects in the race.

The Titus-Glover camp urged party members and supporters to respect Mr Salam’s decision and allow the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal to speak for themselves rather than attributing it to external pressure.

It said Mr Titus-Glover remained focused on his campaign and would continue engaging delegates across the country ahead of the NPP National Executive elections scheduled for October 3, 2026.

“He is determined to continue engaging delegates, listening to their concerns, and presenting a clear vision for a stronger, more united, and better-organised NPP,” the statement said.

The campaign also expressed confidence in the delegates’ ability to determine who should lead the party as National Organiser.

“The decision belongs to the delegates. The mandate belongs to the delegates. And we remain confident in their judgment,” it added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.