National | Politics

Titus-Glover camp says Mustapha Salam wasn’t pressured to withdraw from National Organiser race

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  10 September 2026 7:51am
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The camp of New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organiser aspirant Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has rejected claims that Mustapha Salam withdrew from the race due to pressure, influence or intervention from any individual or the party’s structures.

In a statement signed by Stonewall, an aide to Mr Titus-Glover, the campaign said Mr Salam’s decision was based on his own assessment of the contest and his chances of winning the National Organiser position.

“Let it not be said anywhere that Mustapha Salam stepped down due to the influence, pressure, or intervention of any individual or the system,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Mr Salam made the decision after a “careful” assessment of his prospects in the race.

The Titus-Glover camp urged party members and supporters to respect Mr Salam’s decision and allow the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal to speak for themselves rather than attributing it to external pressure.

It said Mr Titus-Glover remained focused on his campaign and would continue engaging delegates across the country ahead of the NPP National Executive elections scheduled for October 3, 2026.

“He is determined to continue engaging delegates, listening to their concerns, and presenting a clear vision for a stronger, more united, and better-organised NPP,” the statement said.

The campaign also expressed confidence in the delegates’ ability to determine who should lead the party as National Organiser.

“The decision belongs to the delegates. The mandate belongs to the delegates. And we remain confident in their judgment,” it added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group