Western Regional Minister applauds Karpowership’s role in Ghana’s power sector

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has paid a working visit to the Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan, Karpowership Ghana’s floating power-generation facility in Takoradi.

He commended the company for its operations and contributions to Ghana’s power sector.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Minister and his delegation to gain first-hand insight into the operations of Powership and Karpowership and their role in supporting Ghana’s electricity supply and contributing to the stability of the national grid.

During the visit, the delegation was taken through the operations of Powership and briefed on the technology, processes and expertise that underpin Karpowership’s power generation activities.

The Minister also engaged the Karpowership team on the company’s operations, its presence in the Western Region and its broader contribution to the communities within which it operates.

Hon. Joseph Nelson commended Karpowership’s operational standards and contribution to Ghana’s power sector, highlighting the importance of reliable and efficient power generation to the country’s economic growth and development.

“Karpowership’s operations demonstrate the important role that reliable and efficient power generation plays in supporting Ghana’s economic development.

"We are pleased to see the level of professionalism and operational standards being maintained at the facility, as well as the company’s contribution to the power sector and its engagements within the Western Region.”

As part of the visit, the delegation was also taken through some of Karpowership Ghana’s community and corporate social responsibility initiatives undertaken in the Western Region.

These initiatives reflect the company’s broader commitment to supporting communities through interventions in areas such as education, youth development, environmental sustainability, and community support.

The visit further highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between government, industry and local stakeholders in advancing development across the Western Region.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, said the company values its relationships with government and stakeholders and remains committed to maintaining open and constructive engagement.

“We are honoured to have welcomed the Western Regional Minister to our Powership and to have had the opportunity to demonstrate the work that goes into supporting Ghana’s power supply.

“For us, stakeholder engagement is not simply about communication; it is about building understanding, strengthening partnerships and ensuring that our presence creates value for the communities and the country we serve. As a company, we remain committed to supplying reliable power to the national grid and supporting Ghana’s power generation needs.

The working visit reaffirmed Karpowership Ghana’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships with the government and key stakeholders while continuing to meet Ghana’s power generation needs.

It also underscored the importance of sustained collaboration as Karpowership continues to support the country’s electricity supply, engage with communities and contribute to development within the Western Region.

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