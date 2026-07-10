Karpowership supports national clean-up exercise with sanitation equipment donation to EKMA

Karpowership Ghana has donated a range of sanitation equipment to the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in support of the government’s nationwide clean-up exercise aimed at promoting environmental sanitation and preventing future flooding.

The donation, which included wheelbarrows, refuse bins, rakes, shovels, cutlasses, reflective vests, and other cleaning tools, was followed by active participation from Karpowership Ghana staff, who joined residents and Assembly officials in the community clean-up exercise.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Assembly, Abdul Majeed Dukurgu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), commended Karpowership Ghana for its continuous support and commitment to community development.

“This donation is a clear demonstration of good corporate citizenship. Environmental sanitation is a shared responsibility, and it takes partnerships like this between the private sector and local authorities to build cleaner, healthier and safer communities.

"We are grateful to Karpowership Ghana for responding to the President’s call and standing with the people of EKMA in this important exercise,” he said.

Presenting the items, the Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the wellbeing of its host communities.

“At Karpowership Ghana, we believe that sustainable development goes beyond providing reliable electricity. It also means investing in the health and wellbeing of the communities in which we operate.

"We are proud to support this national clean-up exercise not only by donating sanitation equipment but also by having our staff work alongside residents because protecting our environment is a collective responsibility,” she said.

Karpowership Ghana’s participation reflects the company’s continued commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable community development.

The exercise formed part of President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration of 10 and 11 July as two days for a nationwide clean-up exercise to encourage environmental cleanliness, strengthen community participation, and help prevent future flooding across the country.

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