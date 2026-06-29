Karpowership Ghana wins 2 prestigious awards at 2026 Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has once again demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability and operational excellence by winning two prestigious honours at the 2026 Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards.

The company received the Best Environmental Protection Campaign Award and the Best Company in Environmental Management Practices Award, recognising its outstanding environmental stewardship, commitment to regulatory compliance and implementation of sustainable business practices.

The awards celebrate organisations that have distinguished themselves through innovative environmental initiatives, sound environmental management systems and a strong commitment to protecting people, communities and the environment.

Karpowership Ghana operates an environmental management system that meets both local and international environmental standards.

The company complies with the requirements of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), ensuring that its operations align with globally recognised environmental best practices.

As part of its commitment to environmental excellence, Karpowership Ghana undertakes continuous environmental monitoring, including air quality, noise, effluent and sediment analysis, to minimise the environmental impact of its operations.

The company also implements comprehensive waste management systems, effective chemical control and management procedures, efficient resource management covering fuel, lubricants, water and energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions monitoring, environmental performance analysis, environmental awareness and training programmes, and prompt corrective actions to address environmental non-conformities.

These initiatives are further strengthened through continuous stakeholder engagement, public environmental campaigns and impactful corporate social responsibility programmes that promote sustainable development within their host communities.

The latest recognition adds to Karpowership Ghana’s growing list of achievements at the HESS Awards. The company has previously been recognised as the Best Company in Fire Safety Management and the Best Company in HESS Integration, reflecting its consistent commitment to excellence across all pillars of health, environment, safety and security management.

Commenting on the achievement, the Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, said: “These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to operating responsibly while delivering reliable power to Ghana. Environmental stewardship is embedded in every aspect of our business, and we are proud to meet both local and international environmental standards.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our employees and the strong collaboration we enjoy with our regulators, partners and host communities. We remain committed to continuously improving our environmental performance and contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s sustainable development agenda.”

The company dedicated the awards to its employees, regulators, partners and host communities, whose unwavering support and commitment continue to contribute to its success.

These recognitions reaffirm Karpowership Ghana’s position as a leader in environmental management and sustainability and reinforce its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health, environment, safety and security while supporting Ghana’s energy sector through responsible and sustainable operations.

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