Declare Atewa a national park now! — Eco-Conscious Citizens

Environmental advocacy organisations have renewed calls on the government to elevate the Atewa Forest Reserve to national park status, warning that continued degradation of one of Ghana's most ecologically significant forests poses a serious threat to water security, biodiversity and climate resilience.

The appeal was made at the launch of the "Atewa Matters" campaign in Accra on Wednesday by Eco-Conscious Citizens, with support from Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape. The initiative seeks to mobilise public support for stronger legal protection of the forest reserve while drawing national attention to the increasing environmental pressures confronting the area.

Addressing participants, the National Coordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens, Awula Serwah, said Ghana's rapidly declining forest cover was contributing significantly to environmental disasters, including the recent flooding that affected parts of Accra.

She said healthy forest ecosystems naturally retain and regulate rainwater, reducing surface runoff and helping to minimise the severity of floods.

Referring to the June 29 floods that claimed lives and caused widespread destruction in the capital, she said the disaster underscored the consequences of unchecked environmental degradation.

Ms Serwah described the Atewa Forest Reserve as one of Ghana's most valuable ecological assets, explaining that it serves as the source of the Birim, Densu and Ayensu rivers, which supply water to more than five million people.

Despite having been gazetted as a forest reserve more than a century ago, she noted that illegal mining and other human activities continue to threaten the forest's unique biodiversity and critical watershed functions.

"We are committed to ensuring that Atewa regains its protected status. Declaring it a national park will help safeguard one of Ghana's most important ecological assets," she said. Repeal EI 144

Ms Serwah also appealed to the government to revoke Executive Instrument (EI) 144, which declassified about 361.50 acres of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

She argued that at a time when climate change and environmental degradation were placing increasing pressure on Ghana's natural resources, the country should be expanding rather than shrinking its protected forest areas.

She recalled that sustained public advocacy contributed to the repeal of Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462, which had permitted mining activities in forest reserves, expressing optimism that similar public mobilisation could lead to the withdrawal of EI 144.

She urged Ghanaians to lend their support to efforts aimed at securing national park status for the Atewa Forest.

Forests vital

The Chief of Nmai Dzorn, Okpelor Sowah, also appealed for greater public commitment to forest conservation, stressing that forests provide food, medicinal plants, livelihoods and environmental services that are indispensable to national development.

He warned that continued destruction of forest resources would jeopardise the welfare of future generations.

"If we continue destroying our forests, how will we survive, and what will future generations depend on?" he asked.

The Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Dr Hugh Brown, commended civil society organisations for sustaining public advocacy on environmental protection, saying such partnerships remained essential in preserving the country's natural resources.

He encouraged environmental groups to continue engaging policymakers and the public to ensure the long-term protection of Ghana's forests.

The Public Relations Officer of Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape reaffirmed the group's commitment to safeguarding the Atewa ecosystem and expressed hope for an early resolution of the Atronsu case, which, he said, would strengthen efforts to preserve the forest landscape.

National asset

The National Director of A Rocha Ghana, Dr Seth Appiah Kubi, described Ghana's forests as indispensable national assets whose protection should remain a collective responsibility.

"Our forests are important to the survival of this nation. We will continue to dedicate our efforts and mobilise support to protect all forests in Ghana," he said.

The guest of honour, Dele Olympio-Emanuel, Co-founder of JamRock Restaurant, highlighted the cultural and environmental importance of trees, noting that the event coincided with the observance of International Reggae Day, a day that also promotes environmental consciousness.

Tree planting

The programme ended with a symbolic tree-planting exercise to reaffirm participants' commitment to environmental conservation.

An indigenous Atewa tree seedling, donated by the Forestry Commission, was planted alongside 30 additional trees donated by Pipa's Gym to commemorate the organisation's 30th anniversary.

In addition, Mr Olympio-Emanuel donated 100 ackee tree seedlings to support ongoing reforestation efforts.

The Atewa Forest Reserve, located in the Eastern Region, is internationally recognised for its rich biodiversity, including rare and endemic species of plants, birds, amphibians and butterflies. Conservationists have long argued that granting the reserve national park status would provide stronger legal protection against mining, illegal logging and other activities that threaten one of Ghana's most important remaining upland forests.

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