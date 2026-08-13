“My new movie ‘Ama’ has no single dot of English” – McBrown

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Nana Ama McBrown says her upcoming film, Ama, was scripted and filmed entirely in Twi, with no English dialogue.

Speaking on Cruise Control with Mercury Quaye and Maame Adwoa Akotaah on Hitz FM, McBrown said the film was fully scripted in Twi, with the cast required to strictly follow the written dialogue throughout production.

She said the decision was part of the film’s creative direction and was intended to allow the story to be told authentically in Ghana’s local language.

“It’s a typical Ghanaian movie with no single dot of English. The script was scripted in Twi. We went according to the dialogues as in the lines of the script. We never compromised on that,” she said.

Speaking about the plot, McBrown revealed that the story centres on a young girl with dreams and aspirations of her own, whose parents attempt to impose their decisions on her instead of guiding her.

“The story is about a young girl who has a vision, but sometimes your parents want you to do what they want, forgetting that they need to guide you and not impose their decisions on you,” she said.

McBrown explained that Ama explores themes including forced marriage, honesty, tradition, parental guidance and the laws of the country, presenting issues that remain relevant to Ghanaian society.

She also revealed that the film features predominantly new actors, with herself and actor-comedian Dr Likee being the only established faces in the cast.

“One thing I love about the movie is that it has new faces, myself and Likee are the only popular faces in the movie,” she revealed.

McBrown said the decision to work with new talent was inspired by the opportunity she received at the beginning of her own career.

She recalled that Miracle Films gave her an opportunity in 2001, which helped launch her career in the Ghanaian film industry.

“I had the opportunity 25 years ago in 2001 from Miracle Films and I am always proud talking about him,” she recounted.

“I want somebody to feel that way about me too,” she said, explaining her desire to create opportunities for emerging actors just as someone once did for her.

Ama is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, 15 August 2026, as part of activities marking McBrown’s 25th anniversary in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.