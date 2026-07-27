AMA announces August National Sanitation Day exercise, orders temporary closure of businesses

clean up

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the August edition of the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise will take place on Saturday, August 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with all trading and commercial activities expected to cease during the exercise.

The Assembly says the initiative forms part of its sustained efforts to improve environmental sanitation, safeguard public health, reduce flooding and promote a culture of collective responsibility among residents in maintaining a cleaner capital.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the AMA called on traders, shop owners, transport operators, market leaders, corporate institutions, organisations and residents to actively participate in the city-wide clean-up exercise.

As part of measures to ensure the success of the exercise, the Assembly directed that all shops, market stalls, tabletop businesses, hawking and other trading activities remain closed throughout the six-hour period.

According to the AMA, the temporary suspension of commercial activities will allow residents and businesses to focus on cleaning their surroundings and participating in sanitation activities across the metropolis.

"Accordingly, all shops, stalls, tabletop businesses, hawking and trading activities are expected to remain closed during the period, as activities for the day will focus on the desilting of drains, clearing of choked gutters and waterways, sweeping of public spaces and evacuation of refuse."

The Assembly noted that the exercise would be carried out simultaneously across all sub-metropolitan districts, electoral areas, markets, lorry parks, communities, business districts and other public spaces within Accra.

The AMA explained that the monthly clean-up campaign remains a key component of its strategy to improve environmental conditions and minimise the impact of flooding, particularly during the rainy season.

Blocked drains, choked gutters and indiscriminate waste disposal have long been identified as major contributors to flooding and sanitation-related diseases in the capital.

"The exercise will take place across all sub-metros, electoral areas, markets, lorry parks, communities, business districts and other public spaces within the metropolis as part of the Assembly's sustained efforts to improve environmental sanitation, protect public health, prevent flooding and promote collective responsibility for keeping Accra clean."

The Assembly believes that regular community participation in sanitation exercises is critical to creating a healthier and more resilient city.

The AMA has called on all residents and business operators to take an active role in the exercise by cleaning their homes, workplaces and surrounding environments.

Participants are expected to desilt drains, clear blocked gutters, clean frontage areas, remove refuse and support efforts aimed at improving sanitation across the metropolis.

"All stakeholders, traders, shop owners and residents are required to actively participate in the exercise by cleaning their surroundings, desilting drains, clearing frontage areas, removing refuse, and supporting efforts to keep Accra clean."

The Assembly stressed that maintaining a clean environment is a shared responsibility and urged every resident to contribute towards achieving that goal.

The AMA warned that it would strictly enforce its sanitation regulations throughout the exercise and would not hesitate to take action against individuals or businesses that fail to comply.

It stated that persons who refuse to participate, obstruct the exercise or continue trading during the designated hours would face sanctions under the Assembly's bye-laws.

"The AMA wishes to stress that strict enforcement will be a key component of the exercise, and persons who fail to participate, obstruct the exercise or engage in trading activities during the clean-up period will be arrested, fined, prosecuted before the sanitation court, or sanctioned in accordance with the relevant bye-laws."

The Assembly said the enforcement measures are intended to ensure full compliance and reinforce the importance of environmental sanitation in the capital.

The AMA appealed to all stakeholders to support the exercise by observing the temporary closure of businesses and participating fully in the clean-up activities.

It expressed confidence that collective action by residents, traders, transport operators and institutions would significantly improve sanitation standards across the metropolis.

"The AMA, therefore, urges all stakeholders to cooperate fully, keep their shops closed and actively participate in the August edition of the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise to promote a cleaner, healthier and safer Accra."

The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to creating a cleaner and more sustainable city, urging the public to view the National Sanitation Day exercise as a civic responsibility that contributes to improved public health, environmental protection and flood prevention.

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