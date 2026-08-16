Bawumia congratulates newly elected NPP regional executives

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated the newly elected regional executives of the party following the successful completion of regional-level elections across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 16, Dr Bawumia commended the party's members for the peaceful conduct of the elections, describing the process as a reaffirmation of the NPP's commitment to internal democracy and respect for the choice of its members.

The elections have produced new regional leadership teams who are expected to take on the responsibility of strengthening the party's structures and coordinating its activities at the regional level.

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence in the newly elected executives, saying their leadership would be crucial to consolidating the party's organisation and preparing the NPP for the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He congratulated the successful candidates and encouraged them to approach their new responsibilities with a strong sense of service and commitment to the party.

The former Vice President also recognised the contribution of all the candidates who contested the regional positions, commending them for offering themselves to serve the party.

According to Dr Bawumia, participation in the elections should be viewed as an expression of commitment to the NPP, regardless of the outcome.

He consequently urged candidates who were unsuccessful in the contests to support the newly elected executives and contribute to rebuilding and strengthening the party.

Dr Bawumia stressed that the conclusion of the regional contests should mark the beginning of a broader effort to unite the party and mobilise its members towards the 2028 elections.

“The regional contest is over, the greater task is unity and renewed energy to secure victory in 2028 and it begins now,” he said.

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence that the newly elected regional executives would provide the leadership required to strengthen the NPP and position it for what he described as victory in the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He also urged all members to put the outcome of the regional contests behind them and work together in the interest of the party.

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