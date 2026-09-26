Fennis wins second consecutive ITF J60 title in Accra

Dutch teenager Peppa Fennis has won her second consecutive ITF J60 girls' singles title at the Accra Sports Stadium National Tennis Centre in Ghana.

Fennis secured her place in the final with a 6-2, 7-6(2) victory over Eloise Agnamba in the semi-finals.

South Korea's Jiwon Hwang reached the final after beating Nigeria's Success Ogunjobi 6-4, 6-4.

Fennis then produced a commanding display in the final, beating Hwang 6-3, 6-1 to successfully defend the title she won at the previous tournament in Accra.

The victory gives Fennis back-to-back ITF J60 titles in Ghana and extends her winning run at the venue.

The tournament was held in partnership with Tennis Foundation Ghana and the Ghana Tennis Federation.

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