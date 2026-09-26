Football | Music

Joy Sports Editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo to moderate inaugural Music Meets Football Summit in Zambia

Source: Joy Sports  
  26 September 2026 9:08pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Joy Sports Editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo has been selected to moderate the inaugural Music Meets Football Summit in Lusaka, Zambia.

Organised by MOZO TV in collaboration with Platinum Events Productions Africa, the two-day summit will take place from October 15 to 16 at Open Window University.

The event will bring together stakeholders from the music and football industries to explore opportunities at the intersection of the two sectors.

Fentuo will lead high-level industry conversations and panel discussions on the opening day, while the second day will focus on exhibitions, networking and business-to-brand opportunities.

The summit is expected to attract creative professionals, sports executives and other industry stakeholders from across Africa.

Fentuo's appointment adds to his growing international profile as a sports journalist and broadcaster, with experience covering major sporting events across the world.

Fentuo, who also works as a Duty Editor and Digital News Producer for the IOC’s Olympic Channel Services, was one of two accredited Ghanaian broadcasters to cover the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He has also reported from more than 20 major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations and World Athletics Championships.

His work has featured on international platforms including the BBC, Ebony Magazine, Time Magazine and Netflix's Sprint docuseries.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group