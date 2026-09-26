Joy Sports Editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo to moderate inaugural Music Meets Football Summit in Zambia

Joy Sports Editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo has been selected to moderate the inaugural Music Meets Football Summit in Lusaka, Zambia.

Organised by MOZO TV in collaboration with Platinum Events Productions Africa, the two-day summit will take place from October 15 to 16 at Open Window University.

The event will bring together stakeholders from the music and football industries to explore opportunities at the intersection of the two sectors.

Fentuo will lead high-level industry conversations and panel discussions on the opening day, while the second day will focus on exhibitions, networking and business-to-brand opportunities.

The summit is expected to attract creative professionals, sports executives and other industry stakeholders from across Africa.

Fentuo's appointment adds to his growing international profile as a sports journalist and broadcaster, with experience covering major sporting events across the world.

Fentuo, who also works as a Duty Editor and Digital News Producer for the IOC’s Olympic Channel Services, was one of two accredited Ghanaian broadcasters to cover the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He has also reported from more than 20 major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations and World Athletics Championships.

His work has featured on international platforms including the BBC, Ebony Magazine, Time Magazine and Netflix's Sprint docuseries.

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