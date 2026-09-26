Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 Pub Fest celebrates Ghana’s DJ culture as Accra turns up the energy

The road to the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, is gathering pace, with the Pub Fest tour bringing Ghana’s DJ culture to audiences across the country ahead of the grand finale on December 4.

The latest stop was Accra, where DJs, entertainers and music lovers gathered at Purple Pub on Friday for a night of music, performances and entertainment.

The Accra edition follows Pub Fest stops in Winneba, Takoradi and Berekum, each adding to the growing excitement around this year’s awards and taking the celebration beyond the capital.

At Purple Pub, DJ Wallpaper, DJ Juicy, DJ Coleda and DJ Raya were among the DJs who took turns behind the decks, while DJ Mark, DJ Kiss and DJ Dhon K also delivered incredible performances.

There was a particular spotlight on the women behind the decks. DJ Coleda, the Ghana DJ Awards Scratch DJ of the Year, brought her technical skills and stage presence to the event, while DJ Raya added her own energy to a line-up reflecting the growing presence of female DJs in Ghana’s music and nightlife scene.

One of the night’s highlights came when Ghana’s finest hypeman, Merqury Quaye, joined DJ Juicy on stage for a lively set that had the crowd responding as the evening gathered momentum.

The event also attracted notable figures from Ghana’s entertainment industry, including DJ Lord OTB, the reigning Hypeman of the Year, and Kojo Manuel. Actress Nana Adjoa Lovia hosted the evening.

A separate highlight was the Fiesta Condoms GH₵1,000 cash-prize activation, which gave patrons an opportunity to win cash while enjoying the music and entertainment. The activation formed part of Fiesta’s engagement with audiences during the Pub Fest.

The Pub Fest is a key part of the build-up to the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, organised by Merqury Republic under the theme “All Out”.

The tour is taking the awards experience into different cities, giving audiences the opportunity to connect with DJs and the culture that will ultimately converge at the main ceremony.

The awards are powered by Smirnoff, with Fiesta Condoms and BrainWise Omega 3 as sponsors. Joy Prime TV is the lead media partner, with support from WatsUp TV, MX24, PLUZZ FM, Hitz FM and Revolve Media.

As the Pub Fest moves from city to city, each stop adds another chapter to the countdown. DJs are connecting with audiences in their communities, nightlife venues are becoming part of the awards-season experience, and anticipation is building towards the night when Ghana’s DJ industry comes together.

Next stop is Hohoe in the Volta Region, where the Pub Fest will continue its journey.

From Winneba to Takoradi, Berekum and Accra, the tour has already created a growing trail of excitement. Hohoe now gets its turn before the journey heads towards its ultimate destination.

On Friday, December 4, 2026, the roadshow gives way to the main Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, bringing DJs, artistes, industry professionals and fans together for the culmination of the 2026 awards season.

Every city is a stop. Every beat is part of the build-up. And it all leads to December 4.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.