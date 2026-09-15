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Accra set to go ‘All Out’ as Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 Pub Fest comes off on September 25

Source: Mequry Quaye  
  15 September 2026 2:04pm
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The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest will hit Accra on Friday, September 25, 2026, bringing the nationwide celebration of DJ culture to the capital.

Powered by Smirnoff, the highly anticipated Accra edition promises an unforgettable night of music, entertainment and high-energy performances featuring DJ Wallpaper, DJ Raya, DJ Holyfire, DJ ABK and DJ Raennie, alongside a host of amazing DJs.

The 2026 Pub Fest tour has already created unforgettable experiences in Winneba, Takoradi and Berekum, attracting music lovers and allowing DJs the opportunity to connect with fans in their communities. Accra now takes its turn as the excitement builds towards another major celebration inspired by the Ghana DJ Awards theme, “All Out.”

Organisers have promised an impeccable audience experience, complete with electrifying DJ sets, exciting brand activations, engaging fan moments and several prizes to be won throughout the night.

Beyond the performances, Pub Fest provides a platform for DJs to connect directly with their audiences while extending the Ghana DJ Awards experience beyond the main awards ceremony.

For fans, it means they do not have to wait for the main event to feel part of the season. They can enjoy performances from their favourite DJs, discover new talent, participate in exciting activities and celebrate the sounds shaping Ghana’s nightlife and entertainment culture.

The Accra edition is expected to deliver one of the biggest Pub Fest experiences of the season as the road to the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards gathers momentum.

Produced by Merqury Republic, Pub Fest forms part of the nationwide roadmap for the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff and sponsored by Eden Gardens Hotel, Fiesta Condoms and BrainWise Omega-3.

The event is supported by partners Joy Prime TV, WatsUp TV, Revolve, Smartcast by Nalo Solutions and Pluzz FM.

With DJ Wallpaper, DJ Holyfire, DJ Raya, DJ ABK, DJ Raennie and many more ready to take control of the turntables, Accra is set to go ALL OUT on September 25.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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