Merqury Republic returns to Takoradi with Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest this Saturday

Source: Merqury Quaye  
  27 August 2026 3:06pm
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Merqury Republic, organisers of the Ghana DJ Awards, is returning to Takoradi this Saturday, August 29, with the Western Region edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest, powered by Smirnoff.

The highly anticipated event will take place at Mouds Lounge, bringing together DJs, music lovers and nightlife enthusiasts for an exciting celebration of music and DJ culture.

The venue was changed from Swagga Night Club to Mouds Lounge to give patrons a bigger, better and more memorable Pub Fest experience.

Takoradi becomes the next stop on the nationwide Pub Fest tour following an energetic opening in Winneba. The Central Region edition featured a colourful street float, a cultural display and thrilling performances, setting the tone for an exciting journey across the country.

Pub Fest forms part of the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards roadmap, which will build up to the main awards event on Friday, December 4, 2026.

The nationwide tour gives fans outside Accra an opportunity to experience the excitement of Africa’s biggest DJ event while providing regional DJs with a platform to connect with new audiences and showcase the energy shaping their local nightlife scenes.

The Takoradi edition will feature performances from DJ Shiwaawa, DJ Nyce, DJ Ebo and PM MC, alongside a host of other talented DJs ready to keep the energy high throughout the night.

As part of the experience, patrons can also look forward to special Smirnoff promotions on the night, adding more excitement and value to the celebration. Smirnoff’s involvement continues to create bold experiences that bring people together through music, nightlife and unforgettable moments.

This year’s Ghana DJ Awards is running under the theme “All Out,” encouraging DJs, fans and the entire music community to show up, express themselves and give their best to the culture.

With Takoradi known for its vibrant nightlife and passionate music community, patrons can expect an unforgettable night of exciting DJ sets, great music, special promotions and nonstop energy at Mouds Lounge.

Takoradi, it is time to come out in your numbers, go All Out at Pub Fest and join the journey towards the grand Ghana DJ Awards night on December 4.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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