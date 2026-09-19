Aston Villa beat Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham 3-1 as Spurs struggles continue 

Audio By Carbonatix
Aston Villa boosted their hopes of a Champions League spot with a comfortable victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
An eighth win in nine Premier League games lifted Unai Emery's side into fifth place, behind Newcastle and Chelsea on goal difference, but a point above Manchester City.
They claimed the opener just before the hour mark when John McGinn's corner was headed down by Ollie Watkins into the path of Ezri Konsa who slotted in from close range.
Boubacar Kamara made sure of the victory, scoring his first Premier League goal with a low, drilled 73rd-minute finish past Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky.
McGinn also fired an effort narrowly wide in a commanding Villa performance.
They now have to win their final game of the season at Manchester United and hope other results go their way to seal a top-five finish.
Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit Spurs side had little to offer in response and remain fourth from bottom as they turn their attention to the Europa League final against Ruben Amorim's United on Wednesday, 21 May.
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