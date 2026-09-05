Football | National

Forest and Tottenham both still looking for first win after scrappy draw

Source: BBC  
  5 September 2026 6:45pm
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Tottenham are still waiting for their first Premier League win of the season after a scrappy draw at Nottingham Forest.

Roberto de Zerbi's expensively assembled side had 12 shots but failed to get any of those on target at the City Ground to continue their poor start in the top flight.

They avoided defeat after Neco Williams' second-half goal was ruled out, the full-back adjudged to have bundled the ball in with his arm after some calamitous Tottenham defending.

Micky van de Ven nodded Spurs' best chance wide but the visitors, who started Savio and Omar Marmoush for the first time together, were unable to find a breakthrough.

Including add-ons, Tottenham's summer outlay is over £350m and more is expected from the team after three winless top-flight games.

They are still trying to find an identity following 10 senior arrivals and a point can be viewed as a posiitve but they faced a Forest side also winless and finding their feet under Oliver Glasner.

The hosts felt aggrieved to have Williams' goal disallowed and are still looking for their first home goal of the season as Glasner - who gave a home debut to £50m striker Liam Delap - tries to put his stamp on his new side.

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