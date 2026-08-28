Tottenham sign Man City’s Marmoush on loan

Tottenham have signed Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to make the deal permanent for £60m next summer.

The 27-year-old Egypt international will join former City team-mate Savio at Spurs, after the Brazilian moved to north London for an initial fee of £75m on Tuesday.

"Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the project was very attractive to me," said Marmoush.

"I've spoken with the head coach [Roberto de Zerbi], I loved what he had to say and I'm sure our passion for the game will go very well together."

Marmoush signed for City from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m in January 2025 and has scored 16 goals in 62 games for the club in all competitions.

After a bright start to his City career, Marmoush made 13 of his 21 league appearances last term from the bench with Norway international Erling Haaland the club's preferred central striker.

Marmoush was utilised as a second-half substitute in City's 3-0 Community Shield defeat by Arsenal and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth last Sunday.

Spurs have spent more than £312m in the transfer window this summer.

They have signed Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, while defenders Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, plus goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, have arrived on free transfers.

Speaking about their most recent arrival, De Zerbi said: "Omar is exactly the kind of player we want at this club - ambitious, hungry and determined to make a difference.

"He has incredible attacking quality but what I also love is his desire to improve and to win.

"He brings pace, intelligence and a real threat in front of goal, and I believe he can take our attacking play to another level."

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