Man City agree £65m deal for Everton’s Ndiaye

Manchester City have agreed a deal worth up to £65m to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton.

The agreement for the Senegalese winger is worth £60m plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Tottenham agreed terms with Everton on Friday night for Ndiaye, 26, when it looked as though Richarlison would move the other way in a separate transfer.

However, sources are indicating Richarlison failed to agree personal terms with his former club Everton, who are understood to have made a £35m offer for the Brazil forward.

As a result, Tottenham have been unable to proceed with the Ndiaye transfer.

In an emotional statement on Instagram on Monday, Richarlison said: "After everything I've been through in the last few years, I've decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me.

"If they reach an agreement between Spurs and Everton, I will return to my beloved club.

"My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that.

"Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club's disposal."

Tottenham are now in talks to sign Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan.

Manchester City's move for Ndiaye comes after an £80m move for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo looked set to collapse on Monday.

City had opened talks with Liverpool over a deal for the Netherlands international, with the Reds willing to sell Gakpo, providing they could sign a replacement.

Liverpool completed the signing of France forward Bradley Barcola from Paris St-Germain for a fee worth up to £123m on Monday, but want another attacking player if Gakpo were to leave.

The Anfield club had targeted moves for Brighton's Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, but the valuation of both players has proved problematic.

Liverpool are now expected to keep Gakpo, 27, unless they are able to revive a deal for a new winger before Tuesday's deadline.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.