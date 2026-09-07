When Man City call you don’t say no – Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye says "you don't say no" when Manchester City come calling, and playing in the Champions League is where he belongs.

The 26-year-old could have gone to Tottenham but made a £60m move from Everton to City on transfer deadline day and was thrown straight into the starting XI for his new side in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Coventry at the weekend.

In the final week of the transfer window, it appeared as though Ndiaye would be moving to Spurs after they agreed a deal with Everton, but they were unable to proceed with the move having failed to sell Richarlison.

"There was no stress or panicking," said Ndiaye.

"I always say whatever comes, comes. God decides your future - it is already written.

"I was just being patient and when City came through I was buzzing. It was always going to be City.

"I wanted Champions League and playing at one of the best teams in the world. I am not saying Tottenham is not, but when Manchester City comes through you don't say no.

"It has been a good week for me and topped off with a win."

Despite Everton finishing in the bottom half of the table in his two seasons at the club, Ndiaye became a fans' favourite for his skills on the flanks and scoring 17 goals.

"When I was speaking with my wife, I was telling her that if I had to leave Everton, it would be somewhere where I know I would be playing in the Champions League," he said.

"It was difficult to leave Everton. I created a great connection with the fans and the players there, but we have to move on sometimes, and it's how football is."

Ndiaye started his professional career in non-league with Boreham Wood before playing only seven miles away from Etihad Stadium at Hyde United seven years ago.

Ndiaye played in the Championship with Sheffield United and had a season at Marseille before joining Everton for £15m in 2024.

Ndiaye said: "I don't really look back. I just look to the future and work hard. I never stop. I just look at the next step and this is a big step to join Manchester City.

"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. There are world-class players, a world-class stadium, and brilliant fans.

"This is where I think I belong. I have worked hard to get to this point."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.