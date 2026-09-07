Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League goal contributions

Audio By Carbonatix
Antoine Semenyo reached another impressive milestone over the weekend after providing an assist in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Coventry in the Premier League.
The 26-year-old has now become the second Ghanaian with the most goal contributions in Premier League history, with his assist taking his tally to 50.
Semenyo now sits behind only Jordan Ayew, who leads the list with 60 goal contributions. Remarkably, Ayew has needed almost 100 more appearances to reach that figure.
The Ghana international is yet to open his goalscoring account this season, but he has already registered two assists in his three appearances so far.
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