Football

Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League goal contributions

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  7 September 2026 5:43pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Antoine Semenyo reached another impressive milestone over the weekend after providing an assist in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Coventry in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has now become the second Ghanaian with the most goal contributions in Premier League history, with his assist taking his tally to 50.

Semenyo now sits behind only Jordan Ayew, who leads the list with 60 goal contributions. Remarkably, Ayew has needed almost 100 more appearances to reach that figure.

The Ghana international is yet to open his goalscoring account this season, but he has already registered two assists in his three appearances so far.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group