Jordan Ayew’s return offers Ghana timely boost ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Jordan Ayew made his Sheffield United debut over the weekend, coming off the bench in their clash against Wolves.

The Ghana captain, who celebrated his 35th birthday last Friday, played the final 26 minutes of the game and showed promising signs on his return to competitive football.

Ayew recorded 19 touches, including a dangerous effort that flew across the face of goal. He also registered one pass into the opposition box, one tackle, one clearance and two recoveries.

The appearance marks a welcome return for the former Leicester City forward, whose last competitive outing came for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, in the round-of-32 defeat to Colombia.

His return will be particularly encouraging for Black Stars fans, with Ghana set to face Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

With captain Ayew back on the pitch and showing early signs of sharpness, Ghana will hope he can regain his best form in time for the crucial qualifiers.

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