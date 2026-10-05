From ShattaFest to MoMo Fest: Entertainment takes centre stage in youth engagement

Entertainment is playing an increasingly important role in how brands, artistes and organisations connect with Ghana’s growing youth population.

Recent experiences from ShattaFest and MoMo Fest have demonstrated how large entertainment programmes can attract young audiences while creating platforms for engagement and commercial activity.

ShattaFest has leveraged Shatta Wale’s strong following to bring fans together through music and live performances.

The festival provides an opportunity for fans to engage with the artiste’s brand while creating business opportunities for vendors, event organisers, hospitality providers and other players within the entertainment ecosystem.

MoMo Fest has similarly used music and entertainment to create an interactive audience experience.

The festival combines musical performances with the promotion of Mobile Money services, giving MTN Ghana an opportunity to engage customers in a relaxed and interactive environment.

The approach demonstrates how corporate brands can use entertainment to communicate with younger consumers beyond traditional advertising.

The growing popularity of such events has also increased interest in Ghana’s creative economy.

Music, event production, sponsorship, digital marketing, fashion, food, transportation and hospitality all benefit from the large audiences attracted by major entertainment programmes.

As the industry expands, stakeholders are also increasingly focusing on the quality and safety of entertainment experiences.

Organisers are expected to provide appropriate security, crowd management and other measures to ensure that audiences can enjoy events safely and responsibly.

The experiences of ShattaFest and MoMo Fest show that entertainment has become more than a leisure activity.

It is increasingly serving as a platform for youth engagement, commercial activity and the promotion of Ghana’s creative economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.