MTN Ghana pushes digital growth for SMEs as sixth business clinic ends in Accra.

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through digital transformation, access to finance and market expansion, as it concluded its sixth SME Business Clinic for the year in the Greater Accra Region.

The two-day clinic, held under the theme of developing effective marketing strategies for domestic and global business advantage, brought together over 200 entrepreneurs from diverse sectors to equip them with practical tools, knowledge and partnerships needed to move their businesses from survival to sustainable growth.

Addressing participants, Senior Manager for SME Sales, Business Broadband and Partnerships at MTN Ghana, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Sadic, said the programme was designed to close critical gaps limiting the potential of Ghanaian SMEs."We are gathered here today as part of MTN Ghana's Small and Medium-sized Business Clinic for the Greater Accra Region to develop an effective marketing strategy for domestic and global business advantage.

The programme has brought participants to be equipped with the tools, knowledge and opportunities they need to grow," he said.

According to him, MTN Ghana has developed a suite of digital solutions tailored to address everyday SME challenges.

One flagship solution is Yellow Biz, which provides reliable internet connectivity and enables businesses to create professional websites through WebWiz, giving them visibility beyond Ghana. “We also provide Microsoft 365, which includes productivity tools such as Microsoft Teams.

These solutions enable business owners and employees to communicate and collaborate effectively from different locations," Mr. Sadic explained. He said another critical intervention is Business Eye, a simple CCTV surveillance system that allows entrepreneurs to monitor their shops and offices remotely. “Many entrepreneurs are reluctant to leave their businesses because they are concerned about security and accountability. Business Eye enables them to see what is happening at their premises wherever they are.

The system has different power options, including electricity and solar energy, and users can store their recordings securely in the cloud," he noted. The solution, he said, gives business owners peace of mind to attend training programmes, meetings and other engagements while remaining connected to their operations. Recognizing the dominance of women in Ghana's SME sector, MTN has introduced Adwumapa, a package specifically designed for women entrepreneurs. “Statistics show that women lead more than 51 per cent of SMEs in Ghana, and MTN is committed to supporting their growth.

Adwumapa provides affordable voice and data services, as well as important benefits such as Doctor on Call.

We recognise that many women working in our markets may not have enough time to visit health facilities for routine medical consultations.

Doctor on Call gives them access to qualified medical professionals," he said.

The package also includes insurance protection, while SME Plus offers similar affordable voice, data and communication benefits for the broader SME community. Both packages include unified communication services that allow businesses to operate a dedicated telephone number through their internet connection.

Mr. Sadic said these interventions have become necessary because MTN's research has identified significant gaps in digital adoption among Ghanaian businesses.

"Many SMEs are doing impressive work, but their failure to adopt digital tools is slowing their progress. For businesses to grow exponentially, they must embrace digital transformation and integrate these tools into their operations," he stressed.

Beyond technology, he identified access to financing as another major constraint.

To address this, MTN is partnering with financial institutions through its SME Accelerate initiative. “Through our SME Accelerate initiative, MTN is partnering with financial institutions to help entrepreneurs obtain loans.

MTN Mobile Money also provides loan services to them with flexible repayment terms. When customers borrow and repay successfully, they improve their chances of accessing additional credit to expand their businesses," he said.

At the Greater Accra clinic, Fidelity Bank participated in educating entrepreneurs on financing opportunities. Eligible SMEs can access short-term loans through MTN Mobile Money, while businesses requiring larger facilities can be referred to partner banks.

The clinic also serves as a networking and market access platform. Through initiatives like Y'ello Biz and market activations, participating businesses are supported to reach new customers locally and globally. “We have successfully concluded our sixth SME Business Clinic, and the response has been fantastic.

He added that MTN is working with its partners to monitor participating businesses after the programme to assess impact.

So far this year, MTN has held clinics in the Volta, Eastern, Ashanti, Western, Northern and Greater Accra Regions. In the Northern Region alone, participants travelled from Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and parts of the Savannah Region.

In total, more than 1,400 SMEs have been trained this year, building on four clinics held last year.

To deepen impact, selected entrepreneurs with strong business potential will be enrolled in a 13-week mini-MBA programme organized in partnership with a business school.

This year, about 90 operators will benefit, with MTN Ghana covering the full cost.

They will be placed into cohorts, mentored, and certified upon completion. Participants in the clinic received certificates of participation, while outstanding businesses will be recognized at the SME Ghana Awards next month.

Mr. Sadic said MTN's strong belief in the SME sector stems from its strategic role in Ghana's socio-economic development. “Mes contribute significantly to the country's Gross Domestic Product and provide a substantial proportion of employment opportunities. When SMEs are properly equipped and supported to grow, Ghana's economy also grows.

Lead Consultant for the 2026 Accra SME Business Clinic, Mr. Richard Maglo, urged SMEs to build marketing strategies that are research-based and capable of competing both locally and globally.

Mr. Maglo said marketing has evolved from the production, sales, and marketing eras into the relationship and social eras, where technology informs business decisions. “Marketing has evolved, and it's more scientific. The decisions we take must be research-based. You must research to understand the market need, so that when you are producing, the needs of the market become the blueprint upon which products and services are delivered," he explained.

He noted that many SMEs in Ghana were established on the wrong foundation, producing goods first before looking for buyers, instead of identifying market needs to drive production.” A lot of SMEs have been established with the wrong foundation.

They have produced something and are now looking for who will buy it.

But actually, you must look for the need of the market, and that should drive what you are producing," he said.

While SMEs already employ about 70 to 80 percent of Ghana's population and contribute significantly to GDP, addressing these structural shortfalls would help businesses expand, increase profit margins, and last longer. “My advice is that for SMEs to be very relevant in today's market space, they must let research inform their decisions, not their feelings and not their intuition," he added.

CEO and Founder of Pins and Scissors Limited, Ms. Letitia Ohene Asiedu, described the workshop as educational, insightful, and beyond expectations. “When you are running a business, you need somebody who really understands the market to coach you, and in Ghana, we lack that.

This program taught us how to have a long-term plan and market our businesses internationally," she said.

She applauded MTN for focusing on entrepreneurs, noting that tailored business packages and data support open doors for growth.

Ms. Asiedu, who participated for the first time after missing previous regional editions, praised the resource person for using practical, relatable business examples. She said she learned how to position her brand against competitors, improve packaging and branding, and build lasting customer relationships through consistent follow-ups. I have already started applying it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.