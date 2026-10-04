I do not see myself as better than anyone – NPP’s 1st Vice Chair Kojo Bamba

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly elected First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, says his new position is not about personal advancement but about representing the aspirations of Ghana’s youth.
Mr Boadu, who rose from the party’s grassroots to become one of its national executives, secured 3,116 votes to emerge first among 13 candidates contesting the three Vice Chairmanship positions at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.
In a message posted on Facebook after his election, Mr Boadu said he did not consider himself superior to the other contenders, describing his role as one of service to young people and the wider party.
“I do not see myself as better than anyone else. I see myself as a voice for the youth, a representative of their hopes, dreams and aspirations,” he said.
He said his ambition extended beyond personal success, with a focus on creating opportunities for the next generation.
“My ambition goes beyond personal success; it is about creating opportunities and ensuring that the next generation has a fair chance to rise.”
Mr Boadu said the NPP’s return to power in 2028 was important not only for the party but also for young people whose aspirations, he argued, depended on improved opportunities.
“So many destinies risk remaining in the shadows if we fail to restore power in 2028. Our youth deserve opportunities, our people deserve hope, and our future deserves a renewed commitment to progress.”
From Delta Force to NPP leadership
Mr Boadu’s political journey began at the grassroots and included a controversial period as leader of Delta Force, a pro-NPP vigilante group that gained notoriety in the Ashanti Region after the party’s 2016 electoral victory.
A former auto mechanic, he led the group during a period of heightened political tension, including opposition to the appointment of George Adjei as Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.
Read Also: From Delta Force to NPP First Vice Chairman – Kojo Bamba’s political journey
In 2018, Mr Boadu was appointed Deputy National Director of Operations of the NPP’s youth wing, marking his transition into the party’s formal structures.
During his campaign for the First Vice Chairmanship, he placed particular emphasis on grassroots mobilisation and the welfare of constituency executives, describing them as the party’s frontline workers.
His election now places him among the NPP’s national leadership as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.
He will serve alongside newly elected National Chairman John Boadu, Second Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye and Third Vice Chairman Nana Akomea.
Mr Boadu ended his message by stressing the broader purpose of his new role:
“The NPP must rise again in 2028, not just for political power, but for the countless dreams and destinies that depend on a brighter future.”
Latest Stories
-
Diaspora Nasara Caucus congratulates Mohammed Ali Suraj, new NPP executives
18 minutes
-
Dr Antwi-Boasiako’s cybersecurity book showcased at UN crime prevention congress
20 minutes
-
We will empower the grassroots and protect every vote – NPP’s 1st Vice Chair Kojo Bamba
30 minutes
-
I do not see myself as better than anyone – NPP’s 1st Vice Chair Kojo Bamba
59 minutes
-
Police blur the line between invitations and arrests – Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah
2 hours
-
Turning invitations into arrests is making citizens reluctant to assist police – Twumasi Ankrah
2 hours
-
The Traffitech-GH SMS spot-fine system: The good, the sad, and the funny – Bright Simons writes
2 hours
-
Hawa Koomson pledges experienced and mature leadership of NPP women’s wing
3 hours
-
Young woman found dead at Kasoa Peace Town
4 hours
-
Playback: The Law examined lawful arrest in Ghana
4 hours
-
Mahama urges African governments to treat healthcare as an investment, not budget cost
5 hours
-
Bawumia congratulates John Boadu and new NPP executives, pledges support ahead of 2028
5 hours
-
Aksa Energy delegation pays courtesy call on GRA Commissioner-General
5 hours
-
‘No talent should be left out’ – Bawumia pledges inclusive NPP campaign for 2028
5 hours
-
Prof. Mike Oquaye recounts how he blocked the Special Prosecutor’s attempt to arrest Bawku Central MP
5 hours