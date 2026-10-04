I do not see myself as better than anyone – NPP’s 1st Vice Chair Kojo Bamba

Newly elected First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, says his new position is not about personal advancement but about representing the aspirations of Ghana’s youth.

Mr Boadu, who rose from the party’s grassroots to become one of its national executives, secured 3,116 votes to emerge first among 13 candidates contesting the three Vice Chairmanship positions at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.

In a message posted on Facebook after his election, Mr Boadu said he did not consider himself superior to the other contenders, describing his role as one of service to young people and the wider party.

“I do not see myself as better than anyone else. I see myself as a voice for the youth, a representative of their hopes, dreams and aspirations,” he said.

He said his ambition extended beyond personal success, with a focus on creating opportunities for the next generation.

“My ambition goes beyond personal success; it is about creating opportunities and ensuring that the next generation has a fair chance to rise.”

Mr Boadu said the NPP’s return to power in 2028 was important not only for the party but also for young people whose aspirations, he argued, depended on improved opportunities.

“So many destinies risk remaining in the shadows if we fail to restore power in 2028. Our youth deserve opportunities, our people deserve hope, and our future deserves a renewed commitment to progress.”

From Delta Force to NPP leadership

Mr Boadu’s political journey began at the grassroots and included a controversial period as leader of Delta Force, a pro-NPP vigilante group that gained notoriety in the Ashanti Region after the party’s 2016 electoral victory.

A former auto mechanic, he led the group during a period of heightened political tension, including opposition to the appointment of George Adjei as Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.

Read Also: From Delta Force to NPP First Vice Chairman – Kojo Bamba’s political journey

In 2018, Mr Boadu was appointed Deputy National Director of Operations of the NPP’s youth wing, marking his transition into the party’s formal structures.

During his campaign for the First Vice Chairmanship, he placed particular emphasis on grassroots mobilisation and the welfare of constituency executives, describing them as the party’s frontline workers.

His election now places him among the NPP’s national leadership as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.

He will serve alongside newly elected National Chairman John Boadu, Second Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye and Third Vice Chairman Nana Akomea.

Mr Boadu ended his message by stressing the broader purpose of his new role:

“The NPP must rise again in 2028, not just for political power, but for the countless dreams and destinies that depend on a brighter future.”

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