Economy | National

Aksa Energy delegation pays courtesy call on GRA Commissioner-General

Source: Joy Business  
  4 October 2026 1:27pm
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The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, has received and hosted a delegation from Aksa Energy led by the company’s Chief Finance Officer, Cevdet Yalcin, at the GRA Head Office in Accra on October 2.

The courtesy call provided an opportunity for the energy company to formally introduce its leadership to the GRA and reaffirm its commitment to tax compliance and responsible corporate citizenship.

The delegation included Aksa Energy’s West Africa Director, Mr Murat Captug, and Finance Manager, Mr Oguz Cimen.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Aksa Energy and the GRA, particularly in ensuring compliance with Ghana’s tax laws and creating an effective channel for engagement between the company and the revenue authority.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr Sarpong commended Aksa Energy for the visit and stressed the importance of constructive engagement between the GRA and businesses operating in the country.

He reiterated the Authority’s commitment to strengthening stakeholder engagement and supporting businesses to operate effectively while meeting their statutory tax obligations.

The Commissioner-General said sustained dialogue with taxpayers was important to building a transparent and cooperative tax environment in which businesses could understand their obligations and the GRA could effectively support compliance.

The engagement forms part of the GRA's efforts to deepen relationships with taxpayers and other stakeholders as it seeks to improve tax compliance and domestic revenue mobilisation.

Also present at the meeting was the Technical Advisor to the Commissioner-General, Ms Elsie Appau-Klu Esq.

Aksa Energy is a global power generation company under Kazancı Holding, which operates major facilities in Ghana—including the Tema HFO and Natural Gas Power Plant and the Kumasi Anwomaso power plant project.

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