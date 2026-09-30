MTN Ghana warns SMEs against sharing PINs amid digital fraud risks

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been cautioned by MTN Ghana against sharing their personal identification numbers (PINs) or responding to suspicious codes and links, stressing that digital security starts with the individual user.

Eric Antwi, Regional Sales Manager for MTN Business, Northern Business Unit, said entrepreneurs must take personal responsibility for protecting their digital and mobile financial accounts as more businesses adopt digital platforms.

“Your PIN is your unique identity. You need not disclose your PIN,” Mr Antwi said.

He was speaking at an SME Capacity Building Programme for small business owners in Sunyani, where MTN partnered with organisers, Graphic Business, to equip entrepreneurs with practical skills and digital tools to strengthen their businesses.

Mr Antwi warned SMEs against fraudsters who may send messages or codes and ask recipients to enter them into their phones.

He urged business owners to be particularly cautious about suspicious links, unsolicited requests for codes and fraudulent calls purportedly coming from MTN.

“Do not involve yourself in any cartel that says, ‘I have sent you a code; just include the code in your phone.’ Security starts with you,” he cautioned.

He said protecting digital accounts was becoming increasingly important as SMEs take advantage of digital financial services, including platforms that allow users to conduct transactions, save, and access loans.

He also encouraged entrepreneurs to take advantage of digital solutions that can help them improve their operations and competitiveness.

MTN Business introduced participants to solutions including Adwumapa, designed to support women entrepreneurs with tailored digital services, and YellowBiz, which enables SMEs to establish an online presence through websites, among other services to help businesses transition to digital operations.

Mr Antwi said MTN had identified five SMEs during the training programme for further support.

The selected businesses, he said, are expected to receive additional financial literacy training, coaching and mentorship to help them strengthen their operations.

“SMEs need more coaching, more footwork, and more hand-holding,” he said, adding that knowledge was one of the most valuable resources that could help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

Participants noted that the lessons have equipped them with practical skills to improve their businesses, manage customers and strengthen teamwork.

Ruth Afari Boakye, founder of Black Girl Natural Ventures, a natural hair-care products business, said the training had strengthened her understanding of digital payments and customer relations.

“My take-home is how to use MoMo to build my business. Most payments are digital, and MoMo is everywhere,” she said. “I’ve also learnt how to handle difficult people, especially customers and workers.”

Another participant, Margaret Bansah, chief executive of Marjjbans Enterprise, formulators of BansNaturals Skin and Hair Care Products, said understanding different temperaments and working with Gen Zs would help businesses build stronger teams.

“We need them and their ideas in growing our businesses,” she said. “It will be a collective effort from each team member to build the growing business that we want.”

Benjamin Tsatsu Korsinah, Senior Zonal Business Manager for Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and the Northern Regions at Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), expects the initiative to translate into tangible business growth

He said the initiative is also expected to go beyond training, helping SMEs integrate digital tools into their existing businesses and unlock new opportunities for growth, and contribute to broader economic activities.

For GCGL and MTN, thriving businesses also mean stronger opportunities for advertising, media engagement, and other services that support sustained business development.

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