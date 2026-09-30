National

Minority awaits formal notice of arrest warrant for Manhyia South MP – Annoh-Dompreh

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  30 September 2026 11:04pm
Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says the Minority is yet to receive formal notice of the High Court’s warrant authorising the arrest of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

He said although members of the Minority had heard about the warrant through various sources, the matter had not formally come to the group’s attention.

“Well, first of all, it hasn't come to our attention formally. It is not something we are formally aware of. We have also heard it, I mean in person and also in the news.

“We have been law-abiding. We have respected due process. If it is proven that we have to go through that motion, we will go through that motion because we have been a law-abiding group,” he said.

He also rejected the suggestion that the MP had sought refuge in Parliament following an earlier attempted arrest, describing that incident as different from the current court process.

“The whole process, what happened at the court premises, I was there. I was a living witness. That was a clear illegality. So you don't compare apples and oranges. They are two different things that happened,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the Minority would wait for the formal process before determining its next steps.

“If it is proven to be a formal process, and it's a formal warrant that has been issued by a properly constituted court, let's get to that bridge and we'll know how to cross it,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group