Minority awaits formal notice of arrest warrant for Manhyia South MP – Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says the Minority is yet to receive formal notice of the High Court’s warrant authorising the arrest of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

He said although members of the Minority had heard about the warrant through various sources, the matter had not formally come to the group’s attention.

“Well, first of all, it hasn't come to our attention formally. It is not something we are formally aware of. We have also heard it, I mean in person and also in the news.

“We have been law-abiding. We have respected due process. If it is proven that we have to go through that motion, we will go through that motion because we have been a law-abiding group,” he said.

He also rejected the suggestion that the MP had sought refuge in Parliament following an earlier attempted arrest, describing that incident as different from the current court process.

“The whole process, what happened at the court premises, I was there. I was a living witness. That was a clear illegality. So you don't compare apples and oranges. They are two different things that happened,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the Minority would wait for the formal process before determining its next steps.

“If it is proven to be a formal process, and it's a formal warrant that has been issued by a properly constituted court, let's get to that bridge and we'll know how to cross it,” he added.

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