Mfantsipim needs broader funding partnerships to bridge infrastructure gap – Prof Baiden

Professor of Construction Project Delivery at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and MOBA 96, Professor B.K. Baiden, has called for broader stakeholder involvement and innovative funding mechanisms to address Mfantsipim School's infrastructure needs.

He said the school's growing population could place pressure on its existing infrastructure stock, making it necessary for the school and its stakeholders to plan ahead and identify sustainable sources of funding for future projects.

Speaking at the 11th MOBA Annual Engagement Series at the Ecobank Ghana Head Office on Wednesday, September 30, under the theme “Sustaining Mfantsipim's Legacy Beyond 150 Years,” Prof Baiden said infrastructure planning must account for both present needs and future generations.

He noted that infrastructure was central to the effective functioning of any society and required continuous planning as societal needs changed.

“This calls for proper and effective infrastructure planning, which is a must process if we are to identify and make provision for the future. It's an ongoing process that is required to adapt to the changing needs of the future of the society.”

Prof Baiden traced Mfantsipim's infrastructure development to the school's relocation to Kwabotwe Hill in 1931, describing the move as a deliberate step towards establishing a permanent and well-planned environment for learning and boarding.

He said the layout provided space for core academic and boarding activities, supported by facilities including an infirmary, library, ICT facility and dining hall, while teachers' accommodation was situated in quieter areas around the hill.

According to him, the Methodist Church was initially the major stakeholder in providing infrastructure for the school before the Education Act of 1961 increased the government's responsibility in the sector.

He said the Old Boys Association had also remained an important stakeholder in expanding and maintaining the school's infrastructure.

“Until the current structure is changed, MOBA remains the most viable option in the provision of infrastructure to meet the needs of the ever-growing population of the school.”

Prof Baiden said the government, through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), had contributed to the school's accommodation infrastructure, while MOBA had supported the expansion of classrooms, the infirmary and recreational and learning facilities.

He cited the library complex, jointly delivered with GETFund support, as one of the projects that had contributed to the school's infrastructure stock.

However, Prof Baiden said the scale of Mfantsipim's future infrastructure needs required stakeholders to reconsider how projects were funded.

He posed questions about whether the current infrastructure stock would be sufficient over the next 20 or 30 years and whether MOBA's support could adequately fill gaps left by the government.

“The question we need to ask ourselves this evening is very simple. With the ever-growing population of the school, can the current stock of infrastructure survive the foreseeable future, 10, 20, 30 years? Will the support from MOBA adequately cover the gap that is left by the government?”

He called for greater involvement of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), well-wishers and other stakeholders in financing infrastructure projects.

Prof Baiden also welcomed the recently launched Legacy Project, describing it as a “bold and laudable” initiative that deserved full support.

“I, however, beg to ask for the buy-ins of more stakeholders, such as the PTA and well-wishers of the school.”

To broaden the funding base, Prof Baiden proposed discussions with the government on incentives for corporate institutions that support infrastructure development at the school.

“I would also like to propose an engagement with the government for some incentives, such as tax breaks for corporate institutions that partner with the school in the provision of much-needed infrastructure.”

He further proposed the establishment of an endowment fund to provide additional financial resources for the school's long-term infrastructure needs.

Prof Baiden concluded by calling for stronger engagement and consultation among stakeholders before infrastructure projects are finalised.

“And finally, I'll call for more engagement and consultation with all stakeholders in finalizing projects for the school.”

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