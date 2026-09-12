Free SHS expansion was not matched with enough infrastructure – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu says the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration must share the blame for the challenges confronting the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

According to him, although former President Nana Akufo-Addo's introduction of Free Senior High School (Free SHS) significantly expanded access to secondary education, the policy was not matched with adequate infrastructure to accommodate the sharp increase in student numbers.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, September 12, during a discussion on the ongoing SHS placement crisis, Mr Iddrisu said the lack of infrastructure is at the heart of the current difficulties facing the placement system.

“Nana Akuffo Addo introduced a senior high school, a flagship initiative that has expanded access to secondary education. No doubt about it,” he said.

“But what he failed to do in the eight years was to provide commensurate infrastructure to accommodate the exponential increase in numbers.”

Mr Iddrisu said the mismatch between the number of students seeking admission and the available facilities has created significant pressure on senior high schools across the country.

“This is the source of the crisis, and this is the crisis,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu said the failure to expand infrastructure alongside the increase in enrolment was a national challenge, but maintained that the previous administration must take part of the responsibility.

“So, where we fail as a country, for which the previous administration must share the blame, is that we didn't provide for the infrastructure to accommodate the expanding numbers,” he said.

He stressed that the sharp rise in enrolment was a key factor behind the current pressure on the placement system.

“As I said, exponential increase in the numbers. I will share the data with you,” he added.

The minister's comments come amid concerns from parents and students over difficulties securing placement in their preferred senior high schools.

The Minister said the current government is seeking to address the infrastructure gap through a new expansion programme.

He said President John Mahama has sought $300 million from the World Bank, with GH¢2.8 billion of the funding to be dedicated to infrastructure expansion.

“So, what President Mahama has sought to do is to source 300 million U.S. dollars from the World Bank and to dedicate 2.8 billion of the 300 million U.S. dollars for infrastructure expansion,” he said.

The minister said the programme would support the construction of 10 new Category A model senior high schools across the country.

“That will build 10 new Category A model schools up to standard across the country,” he said.

He explained that the government would focus on areas where additional secondary school infrastructure is most needed.

“But we'll target the deprived regions of western North Oti and areas like Kasoa and Nima,” Mr Iddrisu said.

He added that President Mahama had directed that the new schools should be concentrated in urban areas, with particular attention to boarding facilities.

“The President has also further directed that concentrate these schools in urban areas and focus on boarding schools in very urban-rural areas."

“That is the government's new policy under the guidance of President Mahama,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.