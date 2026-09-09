Free SHS Secretariat official denies bribery allegations at Kumasi CSSPS Resolution centre

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the Free Senior High School Secretariat, Michael Owusu Baafi, has rejected allegations of bribery at the Placement Resolution Centre at the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI), assuring parents and students that no fee is required to resolve CSSPS placement concerns.

Mr Baafi has urged parents and candidates not to hand money to individuals who claim they can influence school placements or intervene in challenges involving the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

His caution comes amid allegations that some people at the centre have been demanding payments from parents before helping them with their placement difficulties.

Mr Baafi maintained that the placement resolution exercise is completely free and that officials at the centre do not charge parents for their services.

He explained that although candidates may need to print placement forms and other documents from facilities outside the centre, those services are optional and are not part of any official fee for resolving placement issues.

He said he had personally warned parents against dealing with people who request money in exchange for assistance and had taken action against some individuals found engaging in such practices by removing them from the centre.

Mr Baafi further cautioned that anyone who chooses to pay such individuals does so at their own risk, emphasising that the Ghana Education Service (GES) does not charge for school placement.

He also disclosed that officials at the centre have been making additional efforts to help students beyond their routine responsibilities. According to him, some officials have been using their own resources and available data to contact schools directly in search of placements for students whose cases require further intervention.

He added that officials have, in some instances, personally funded the printing and forwarding of placement documents to schools to facilitate direct admissions, without demanding payment from the affected families.

“We don’t take money here. If you give any money to anybody, it’s at your own peril. We are admitting students for free,” Mr Baafi said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.