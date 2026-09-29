KMA impounds 10 vehicles in crackdown on unapproved fares in Kumasi CBD

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has intensified its crackdown on commercial drivers charging unapproved transport fares within the metropolis, with a joint taskforce impounding about ten vehicles in the Central Business District (CBD).

The taskforce, led by Mohammed Muntari Alhassan, comprises personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Military and the KMA Guards.

The enforcement drive is particularly focused on night-time operations, targeting major terminals and loading points where drivers have been exploiting passengers by charging exorbitant fares, especially during evening rush hours.

Speaking in an interview with Joy news during the enforcement exercise, Mr. Alhassan said the exercise is being conducted in phases and will be sustained until sanity is restored in fare administration in Kumasi.

According to him, the team has been deployed to strategic points including Adum, Kejetia, Railways Police station and other areas where cases of overcharging were rampant.

"So far, we have impounded about ten vehicles. The offending drivers were caught overcharging fares on the spot and their vehicles have been sent to the main office," Mr. Alhassan disclosed.

He revealed that a final decision on the impounded vehicles will be taken by the Assembly, but stressed that the operation will not be a nine-day wonder.

He explained that the taskforce is moving in a gradual process, changing strategies to ensure effective enforcement.

"We are within the CBD, from Adum to Kejetia to Railways Police Station area. It is ongoing and we are monitoring them. It is a gradual process, we are changing our strategies," he added.

He also sent a strong warning to vehicle owners, urging them to caution their drivers against overcharging passengers.

"We are advising the car owners themselves. Because if you give your car to a driver to work, even if the driver charge 10,000 cedis, they will not give you more than your sales. So they have to advise the drivers to do the right thing," he cautioned.

He called on the public to support the Assembly by reporting any driver who charges fares above the approved list, assuring that the taskforce will respond swiftly.

Meanwhile, the exercise has received commendation from commuters who described it as timely and necessary.

The passengers welcomed the move and urged the taskforce to ensure that the exercise continues on a daily basis, especially in the evening.

According to them, drivers and their mates deliberately increase fares in the evening, taking advantage of the fact that many people are returning home from work and long queues form at various stations.

"In the evening, when they see that there is a line and people are desperate to go home, they just increase the fare on their own. No union has approved it," a passenger at Kejetia lamented.

They also accused some drivers of engaging in "short-short" - a practice where they deliberately break long journeys into short distances to force passengers to pay multiple fares.

The passengers therefore appealed to the KMA, led by its Taskforce Leader Mohammed Muntari Alhassan, not to end the operation after one day but to make it a regular evening routine to protect commuters.

However, some of the drivers rejected the allegations of overcharging passengers.

According to them, they have strictly adhered to the approved 8% fare increment and have not charged beyond the stipulated rate.

KMA has reiterated that the operation will be sustained and that any driver found culpable will have his vehicle impounded and prosecuted in accordance with law.

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