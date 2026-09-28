KMA spearheads construction of new Kumasi Central Divisional Police Headquarters, seeks support for relocation

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is spearheading the construction of a new Central Divisional Police Headquarters in the Central Business District (CBD) of Kumasi.

The project, estimated at GH¢4.8 million, has been funded by the central government and is expected to replace the existing facility, which has become heavily congested and unsuitable for modern-day policing.

Currently, the Ashanti Central Division operates nine offices from the dilapidated structure, with inadequate office space and cells that hamper effective service delivery.

According to the Mayor of Kumasi, Kwasi Ofori Agyemang Boadi, the new three-storey facility will provide larger office space, conference rooms, and six modern cells for suspects, including separate detention facilities for juveniles, women, and hardened criminals.

He disclosed this when the Ashanti Business Owners Association (ABOA) donated GH¢200,000 to support the relocation of police personnel to pave the way for construction.

The project will require the demolition of an old structure within the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters to make way for the new edifice. Consequently, the Assembly must construct a temporary facility to accommodate the current occupants during the construction period.

The temporary structure, which will comprise twelve offices, is estimated to cost GH¢750,000, an amount outside the GH¢4.8 million budget for the main project.

To mobilize funds for the temporary facility, the KMA is appealing to corporate institutions and philanthropists for support.

So far, GH¢210,000 has been raised, with the latest GH¢200,000 donation from ABOA bringing the total closer to the target.

Mr. Ofori Agyemang Boadi is therefore appealing to the public, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to help the Assembly achieve its GH¢750,000 target.

Speaking on behalf of ABOA, its Executive Secretary, Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, said the Association considers the donation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to the city in which its members operate.

“Safety is the foundation of every development. For businesses, investing in security ensures that we protect our investments,” he said.

The Association also pledged to support the Assembly in its efforts to sanitize the Central Business District.

Meanwhile, the KMA intends to establish a Metropolitan Police Unit dedicated to the prevention and management of crime within the CBD and believes the completion of the new divisional headquarters will significantly enhance policing in the area.

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