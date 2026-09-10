KMA passes by-law requiring Metropolitan Chief Executives to occupy official residence

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has passed a by-law compelling every person appointed and approved as Metropolitan Chief Executive to occupy the official Mayor’s residence.

The decision follows concerns from Assembly Members that successive Chief Executives have consistently failed to occupy the official residence, leaving the state-owned facility abandoned, neglected, and in a fast-deteriorating condition.

The bye-law was passed during the 2nd Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 9th Assembly, held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall.

The motion was moved by the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Patrick Kwame Frimpong, and was unanimously approved by members.

Under the new bye-law, a Mayor who declines to reside in the official residence could face a vote of no confidence, which could lead to his removal from office.

The Assembly says the bye-law is now awaiting implementation.

Speaking in an interview after its passage, the Presiding Member, Patrick Kwame Frimpong, said the decision was a step in the right direction to protect and preserve state property.

He explained that the residence, which is a state asset, had been left to deteriorate due to years of neglect and non-occupancy.

He said making it mandatory for Mayors to reside in the facility would ensure its proper maintenance.

Mr Frimpong commended the current Mayor for residing in the official residence during his tenure, noting that his decision to occupy the facility had helped preserve it.

He added that without the current Mayor’s intervention, the structure would have collapsed by now.

“We had to take this decision to ensure that every Mayor occupies the residence in the future. If a Mayor refuses to occupy it, the Assembly will pass a vote of no confidence against that Mayor. For now, the current Mayor is occupying the residence. We expect that all future Mayors will occupy the space to protect the facility for the Assembly,” he said.

The Presiding Member added that beyond preserving the structure, the move would also promote accountability and ensure that public resources are put to good use for the benefit of the Assembly and the people of Kumasi.

The Mayor, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, also welcomed the decision, describing it as timely and necessary to safeguard state property.

He recounted how deplorable the residence was when he moved in, saying the building had been left in a deteriorated state after years of abandonment, with overgrown weeds taking over the compound and several facilities broken down due to prolonged neglect.

The meeting brought Assembly Members and technocrats together to deliberate on key issues, including revenue, infrastructure, health, education, trade and social welfare.

The Mayor presented the Authority Report, highlighting the Assembly’s achievements from January to June 2026 and key issues requiring attention.

In his address to the House, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi said the report provided a consolidated account of deliberations, observations and recommendations from the various Sub-Committees.

According to him, the report highlighted key issues confronting revenue mobilisation, infrastructure development, sanitation management, market administration, transport regulation, education, security and social intervention programmes within the metropolis.

The Mayor assured the House of his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, discipline and responsive leadership in discharging his responsibilities to the people of Kumasi.

“It is my firm conviction that, through sustained collaboration and collective resolve, we shall build a cleaner, safer, more prosperous and more resilient metropolis for present and future generations,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to members and all stakeholders for their continuous support, cooperation and invaluable contributions to the progress of the Assembly and respectfully submitted the report for consideration and approval.

The report was thoroughly discussed and approved by members.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.