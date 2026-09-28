8% fare hike: Lack of coins forcing some fares to be rounded up – GRTCC

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinated Council (GRTCC) says the shortage of coins in circulation is contributing to some transport fares being rounded up following the approved 8% increase.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Monday, September 28, the Council’s General Secretary, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, explained that the rounding becomes necessary in situations where the exact fare cannot easily be paid because of the limited availability of coins.

“Yes, we are having that because of the use of coins. You know, we don't have a lot of coins in the system, so making the exact change becomes a bit of a challenge. So, all we do is look at the ledger and, where coins are required, we have to round it to the average. That is the issue we are having. But quite frankly, I’m not saying anybody will want to do anything different from what is directed,” he said.

His comments follow complaints from some passengers that drivers are charging more than the approved 8% increase, with some fares reportedly being rounded up at various transport terminals.

For instance, passengers travelling on a route where the previous fare was GH¢50 have reported paying GH¢55 instead of the GH¢54 that would result from an exact 8% increase.

Mr Yeboah said the Council is aware of the concerns and has deployed officers to monitor fares at various terminals.

“We have our officers on the ground. Almost all the terminals have their officers. Whatever happens at the terminal, we are able to know exactly where it’s happening.”

He explained that the Council has provided transport operators with a fare template showing the old and new fares to guide implementation of the adjustment.

He said the Council is using the monitoring system to identify and address instances where operators may depart from the approved fares.

The 8% fare adjustment took effect last Saturday following engagements between transport operators and the Ministry of Transport.

Transport operators have attributed the increase to rising fuel prices, spare parts and other operational costs.

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