Transport fares to increase by 20% from June 2 – GPRTU announces

Commuters across the country will, from Tuesday, June 2, 2026, pay higher fares for public transportation following the announcement of a 20 per cent upward adjustment in transport charges by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and other commercial transport operators.

The increment, which affects intra-city 'trotro' services, inter-city transport and shared taxi operations nationwide, was announced by the GPRTU and allied transport groups on Friday, May 29, after consultations with their members and stakeholders.

The transport operators explained that the fare adjustment had become unavoidable due to the persistent rise in fuel prices and the increasing cost of vehicle maintenance components, including tyres, batteries, engine oil and other essential spare parts.

National Deputy PRO of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, told MyJoyOnline on Saturday, May 30, that the current operating environment has placed significant financial pressure on drivers and vehicle owners, making it increasingly difficult to sustain transport services without a review of fares.

“This increment should have come long ago…but, you know, we held on because of when the government came in and the promise was that it's going to go down. But looking at where it [price] is now…if we don't come up with this increment, it will disturb the work. Even the drivers are complaining seriously,” he lamented.

“There has been a series of indoor meetings, trying to, you know, come up with [solutions for] this increment. But they [government officials] kept holding us, you know, because of this promise and all that."

Rising operational costs

The transport operators had earlier stated that the decision "has become necessary and legitimate to review fares due to the sustained high cost of fuel and spare parts. Over the past months, fuel prices have remained high, and the cost of tyres, engine oil, batteries and other essential spare parts has gone up significantly."

They added that the rising costs were affecting the ability of transport operators to maintain their vehicles and remain profitable.

The operators noted that the adjustment was intended to help cushion drivers and vehicle owners against what they said was the escalating cost of operations while ensuring the continued provision of transport services to the public.

Implementation

The GPRTU said updated fare schedules would be displayed at lorry terminals and transport stations across the country ahead of the implementation date.

Passengers were advised to familiarise themselves with the approved fare charts and ensure they paid only the officially approved rates.

Transport operators also warned drivers, conductors and station managers against charging fares beyond the approved rates.

To ensure compliance, they said monitoring teams would be deployed in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service at major transport terminals.

"Our task force, working with Police MTTD, will monitor compliance at major stations. Anyone found overcharging will face sanctions,” the association added.

Appeal to commuters

The transport unions acknowledged the economic challenges facing many Ghanaians and admitted that any fare increment would place an additional burden on commuters.

They, however, maintained that the decision was taken only after exhausting all available alternatives.

The operators appealed to passengers and the general public for understanding and cooperation as the new fares take effect.

Call for government intervention

The transport groups also renewed calls for government intervention to address some of the underlying factors driving up transportation costs.

Specifically, they urged the government to review taxes and import duties on vehicle spare parts and implement measures to stabilise fuel prices.

According to the operators, such interventions would help reduce operating expenses and ultimately benefit both transport providers and passengers.

The statement reiterated the commitment of the GPRTU and other commercial transport operators to ensuring safe, reliable and affordable transportation services despite the challenging economic conditions.

The announcement is expected to trigger discussions among commuters, businesses and transport stakeholders, given the potential impact of transportation costs on household expenditure and the prices of goods and services across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.