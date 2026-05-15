Government extends fuel price intervention to cushion consumers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government has announced the continuation of the intervention in fuel pricing aimed at cushioning consumers from the impact of rising petroleum prices on the international market.
In a statement signed by Richmond Rockson, Spokesperson and Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, the Government said the decision followed a Cabinet meeting chaired by President John Dramani Mahama, during which developments on the global petroleum market were reviewed.
According to the statement, Government had earlier introduced a temporary measure effective April 16, 2026, by absorbing GHS2.00 per litre on diesel and GHS0.36 per litre on petrol. The intervention was initially expected to remain in force for one month, ending May 15, 2026, to shield consumers from escalating fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions and volatility on the world market.
Following the latest review, Government has now decided to continue the intervention on diesel by absorbing GHS1.07 per litre effective May 16, 2026.
Officials explained that the measure was necessary to ensure the sustainable distribution of petroleum products across the country while maintaining relief for consumers at the pumps.
The statement added that the latest intervention is expected to remain in force for two pricing windows, subject to further review depending on developments on the international petroleum market.
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