National Ambulance Service commends NPA for continued support

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service, George Kojo Owusu, has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, to express appreciation for the Authority’s continued support to the emergency service provider.

The visit, which took place on Thursday, brought together officials of both institutions and provided an opportunity for the National Ambulance Service to formally acknowledge the assistance it has received from the NPA in the discharge of its operations.

Speaking during the engagement, Dr. Owusu conveyed the gratitude of the National Ambulance Service for the Authority’s ongoing support, describing it as valuable to the institution’s efforts to provide timely emergency medical services to the public.

In his remarks, Mr. Tameklo reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to supporting the National Ambulance Service and commended its personnel for their dedication and professionalism in serving the nation.

He noted that the Authority remains committed to its ethical and social responsibilities and will continue to support initiatives that contribute to national development and public welfare.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.