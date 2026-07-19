NPA CEO commends Ghana Downstream Award winners for advancing petroleum industry

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has commended the nominees and winners of the 2026 Ghana Downstream Awards for their contribution to the growth and sustainability of Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.

Speaking at the second edition of the Ghana Downstream Awards and Gala Night on Saturday, Mr Tameklo described the award recipients as key drivers of progress and professionalism within the industry.

“Every nominee and award recipient represents the progress and professionalism driving our industry forward,” he said.

He added that the future of Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry would depend on innovation, collaboration and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Mr Tameklo further stressed that a vibrant downstream petroleum sector remains critical to Ghana’s economic growth and national development, urging industry players to continue pursuing excellence and innovation.

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