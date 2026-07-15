NPA hosts Kenyan energy regulators for study tour on downstream petroleum regulation

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has hosted a high-level delegation from Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and promote the exchange of regulatory best practices within Africa's petroleum sector.

The Kenyan delegation is in Ghana on a study tour to understudy the NPA's regulatory framework for the downstream petroleum industry.

The visit is aimed at deepening cooperation between the two regulatory bodies while fostering knowledge sharing and regulatory excellence across the continent.

The team was received by the Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, alongside the Authority's Deputy Chief Executive, Dr Sheila Addo, and members of the Executive Committee.

During the engagement, officials discussed Ghana's regulatory approach and opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the two institutions.

As part of the programme, an NPA team led by the Head of Policy at the Policy Coordination Directorate, Rasheed Dauda, delivered presentations highlighting Ghana's experience in regulating the downstream petroleum sector and the best practices adopted to ensure efficiency, compliance and consumer protection.

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