NPA hosts Kenyan energy regulators for study tour on downstream petroleum regulation

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has hosted a high-level delegation from Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and promote the exchange of regulatory best practices within Africa's petroleum sector.
The Kenyan delegation is in Ghana on a study tour to understudy the NPA's regulatory framework for the downstream petroleum industry.
The visit is aimed at deepening cooperation between the two regulatory bodies while fostering knowledge sharing and regulatory excellence across the continent.
The team was received by the Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, alongside the Authority's Deputy Chief Executive, Dr Sheila Addo, and members of the Executive Committee.
During the engagement, officials discussed Ghana's regulatory approach and opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the two institutions.
As part of the programme, an NPA team led by the Head of Policy at the Policy Coordination Directorate, Rasheed Dauda, delivered presentations highlighting Ghana's experience in regulating the downstream petroleum sector and the best practices adopted to ensure efficiency, compliance and consumer protection.
Latest Stories
-
U20 WAFU B: Ghana to battle Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo in Group B
7 minutes
-
MDC raises alarm over burnout, substance abuse among healthcare workers
20 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council to introduce QR code verification system to curb quack practitioners
29 minutes
-
The fish on your plate: does anyone know where it comes from?
36 minutes
-
DVLA opens Tumu office, launches ‘U-T’ number plate, cracks down on ‘Goro Boys’
38 minutes
-
Wasa Dompoase chief appeals to government for school and health infrastructures
43 minutes
-
THE LAW 101: They cannot be forced to join clean-up exercise
47 minutes
-
Petroleum Commission, Halliburton Ghana Operations sign US$15m deal to strengthen teaching and research at KNUST
51 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council investigating 31 disciplinary cases; 64% relate to negligence
59 minutes
-
IMCCoD doesn’t have GH¢55m budget capacity; EOCO claim needs clarity – Dr Ekua Amoakoh
1 hour
-
Accra Mayor briefs Ga Traditional Council on proposed Agbogbloshie 24-hour market
1 hour
-
Minority interested in media optics, not answers to questions from BoG Governor – Majority
1 hour
-
NCA removes NGIC’s exclusive rights over Ghana’s wholesale 5G infrastructure
1 hour
-
Mahama Ayariga defends closed-door BoG briefing
1 hour
-
Police arrest suspected arms trafficker, retrieve AK-47 rifle, pistol and ammunition
2 hours