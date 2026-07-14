ECOWAS delegation visits Ghana to study NPA fuel quality standards and petroleum regulation

A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission has begun a three-day study tour in Ghana to understudy the National Petroleum Authority's (NPA) regulatory framework on fuel quality standards as part of efforts to strengthen downstream petroleum regulation across the sub-region.

The delegation, made up of regulators and officials from institutions responsible for managing the downstream petroleum sector in ECOWAS member states, is expected to exchange experiences, share best practices and deepen cooperation on the implementation of harmonised fuel quality standards.

Welcoming the team on Monday, the Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, said Ghana's fuel quality assurance framework offers useful lessons for the region, while emphasising that each member state should adapt best practices to suit its national circumstances.

He also stressed the need for sustained collaboration, peer learning and stronger partnerships to build a more integrated, resilient and efficient regional petroleum market.

Responding on behalf of the delegation, the Acting Director of Energy and Mines at the ECOWAS Commission, Arkadius Koumoine, described harmonised fuel quality standards as essential for protecting public health, safeguarding the environment, improving energy security and tackling illicit fuel trade across the region.

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