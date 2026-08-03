NACSA deepens collaboration with MMDAs to strengthen community security and prevent gun violence

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has intensified its engagement with local government authorities as part of efforts to strengthen community-based approaches to preventing armed violence and promoting public safety.

The Commission said effective control of small arms begins at the community level, making Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) key partners in promoting peace and supporting responsible firearms management.

As part of its engagement strategy, NACSA conducted sensitisation programmes for local authorities in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region and the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region.

The sessions focused on the security implications of illicit small arms proliferation, Ghana’s firearms regulatory framework and the Commission’s mandate in promoting responsible firearms control.

NACSA also highlighted the role of elected representatives and local leaders in educating residents, encouraging lawful firearm ownership and supporting initiatives aimed at preventing violence within their communities.

The Commission said strengthening partnerships with local authorities remains critical to developing sustainable solutions to emerging security challenges, noting that lasting peace requires collaboration among communities, local leadership and security institutions.

NACSA commended the leadership of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and the Asuogyaman District Assembly for their commitment to working with the Commission to build safer and more resilient communities.

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