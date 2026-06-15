MMDAs to receive over 80% of Common Fund directly — Chief of Staff

Julius Debrah (arrowed), Chief of Staff, with other dignitaries after the meeting

Government will transfer more than 80 per cent of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) directly to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as part of efforts to deepen fiscal decentralisation and strengthen local governance, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has said.

He said the move would enhance the autonomy of assemblies and enable them to respond more effectively to the development needs of their communities.

Mr. Debrah, who also served as a former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development made the announcement during a high-level engagement between the government and Development Partners on the implementation of the National Decentralisation Policy and Strategic Framework (NDPS) 2026-2030 at Jubilee House in Accra last Tuesday.

Decentralisation agenda

The Chief of Staff said the new decentralisation policy underscored the government's commitment to building stronger local governance institutions, improving service delivery and promoting inclusive development.

He explained that the policy framework would also improve inter-governmental coordination and accelerate development at both the national and local levels.

Mr Debrah commended Development Partners for their continued support for Ghana's decentralisation programme through technical assistance, policy engagement, institutional strengthening and financing support.

"The success of decentralisation depends on strong partnerships and sustained collaboration among all stakeholders," he said.

Implementation phase

The Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dr Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoafia, described the approval of the policy as a major milestone.

He, however, said the focus must now shift to implementation to ensure that the policy translates into tangible benefits for citizens.

Dr Hoedoafia acknowledged the contributions of Development Partners to the formulation of the policy and called for continued collaboration through the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) to decentralisation.

Political reforms

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, described the policy as a new phase in the country’s decentralisation reforms.

He said a key component of the agenda was political decentralisation, including plans to move towards a more democratic process for selecting Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

According to him, the reform would deepen local democracy and give citizens a greater role in determining their local leadership.

Partner support

Speaking on behalf of Development Partners, the Deputy Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana and Chargé d'Affaires, Janine Walz, welcomed the approval of the policy and pledged continued support for its implementation.

She praised Ghana's progress in decentralisation but urged further efforts to strengthen accountability, citizen participation and the financial independence of local assemblies.

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