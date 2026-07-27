Chief of Staff urges lifelong learning after earning doctorate

Julius Debrah

Ghana's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has encouraged Ghanaians to embrace lifelong learning after successfully completing his doctoral studies, describing education as a continuous journey that strengthens leadership and service to society.

In a statement issued following his graduation over the weekend, the Chief of Staff reflected on his academic achievement and urged others to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.

Quoting President John Dramani Mahama, he said, "This achievement is a powerful reminder that learning is a lifelong pursuit."

The president delivered an address during the graduation ceremony where he praised Mr Debrah and noted that his milsetone is a reminder that "learning is a lifelong pursuit."

The Chief of Staff made the remarks while expressing appreciation to the many individuals and institutions whose support enabled him to attain the doctoral degree.

He said the accomplishment was the result of years of encouragement, sacrifice and collaboration from his family, academic supervisors, colleagues and research partners.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to all those who, in one way or another, have contributed to my academic journey and progression to the doctoral level," he stated.

He paid special tribute to his wife, Mrs Victoria Debrah, and their children for their patience and unwavering support throughout his studies.

"I am particularly indebted to my beloved wife, Mrs Victoria Debrah, and my dear children, for their patience, understanding, sacrifices, and unwavering support throughout the course of my studies. Their encouragement and steadfast belief in me have been an invaluable source of strength and motivation," he said.

The Chief of Staff also acknowledged the guidance of his Principal Supervisor, Professor Kodzo Gavua, members of his thesis supervisory committee, Professor Benjamin Kankpeyeng and Dr Pascall Taruvinga, as well as his field research team and the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies at the University of Ghana.

He further recognised the chiefs, queen mothers, elders and people of Kwahu for their contributions to his field research, and expressed gratitude to the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for funding his doctoral programme through the Remaking Societies, Remaking Persons (RSRP) supranational project.

Describing the doctorate as a shared achievement, the Chief of Staff said the milestone reflected the collective efforts of everyone who had supported him throughout the journey.

"This achievement is not mine alone; it reflects the generosity, support, and confidence of the many individuals and institutions who accompanied me on this journey," he said.

He concluded by reaffirming that education should remain a lifelong commitment, saying his achievement underscored the enduring value of learning in leadership, public service and personal development.

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