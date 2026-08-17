Bleoo 2G alumni hand over Beatrice Lokko Memorial Eco Park

The 2000-year group of the Accra Academy has commissioned and handed over to the school a serene eco-park named after the first and only female headmistress, the late Mrs Beatrice Lokko.

The Commissioning was to herald the Silver Jubilee celebration of the year group and more importantly, to immortalise the memory of Mrs Lokko, affectionately called “Lokko woman”

The park, which is about half the size of a standard football pitch, was handed over to the head master Mr Eric Ebo Sey and the governing board of the Accra Academy in a short but colourful ceremony during the school’s Homecoming event on Saturday.

Mr Sey, John Osei Wusu, Leticia Lokko , all in one picture

Ing John Osei-wusu, chairman of the handing-over ceremony, a member of the Bleoo 2G-year group described the park as a “sanctuary”, a revival of what used to be the ‘Aduase Academy’ for students, and a place where the dreams of the students were honed and the crazy nicknames were given.

He said it was befitting that a sanctuary like that would be named after the former headmistress, Mrs Beatrice Lokko, who played an instrumental role in nurturing the dreams and aspirations of the young “stubborn” students.

On his part, the Headmaster of Accra Academy, Mr Eric Ebo Sey, said the Eco-Park could not have come at a better time, and the person after whom it was named was even more heartwarming.

“Mrs Lokko spent most of her working life in this school. I am even informed that Mrs Lokko met her husband here. She was our head for almost nine years after Mr Freeman and we are happy especially that a year group has taken it upon themselves to do honours to the only female to have headed Accra Academy, a boys' school. She did it before others copied, he said.

A woman built with steel, firm and warm, rugged and jovial at the same time, Mrs Lokko was headmistress between 1997 and 2005.

The making of the ‘Sanctuary’

Recap

The year 2025 was the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the 2000-year group. A decision was taken in consultation with the school authorities to construct a park that will provide a sitting area for students and guardians alike.

What used to be the ‘Aduase Academy’ had been converted into a parade square to conduct Assembly parades and hold official school events for the increasing number of students.

There was the need therefore, to provide a sitting area which will serve as recreation while still underlining the ecological and sustainability agenda of the school- hence the Ecopark.

Providing a detailed project report during the handing over ceremony, the Deputy Chairman of the 2G-year group, Nii Armah Ashong Katai, said the project is a testament to our belief and a deep sense of commitment to “help shape the future of Accra Academy.”

“Given the nature of the land, we encountered we had to undertake proper land reclamation—this included removing some trees and tree stumps, filling gutters, and levelling the ground to ensure the space was suitable for development,” he stated.

Nii Armah Ashong Katai thanked the school administration for the immense support and appealed to them to maintain the facility and keep it in good shape at all times.

He also charged colleagues Bleoobii, especially the 2G-year group, to support the group when it decides to embark on the legacy project in the next four years, which will coincide with the centenary celebration of the Accra Academy.

The park is divided into four wings and named after the top 4 highest contributors to the project.

The wings are; Ing John Osei-Wusu wing, the Israel Susuli wing, Richard Abbey Jnr Wing and the Theo Oninko Wing.

To recognise the immense leadership role and commitment of the chairman of the 2G Alumni, Frank Osei Ocansey, a plaque was designed in his honour.

In attendance were the daughters and other family members of the late Beatrice Lokko, as well as some executives of the Accra Academy Old Students Association (AAOBA) and the gallant army of the Bleoo 2G year group who sponsored and supervised the Eco park from start to finish.

Dr Leticia Lokko Hanson, daughter of the late Beatrice Lokko, was overwhelmed by the decision of the year group to name the facility after her mom, describing it as thoughtful, a gesture the Lokko will forever appreciate.

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