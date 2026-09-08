First National Bank Accra Marathon brings back full race for 2026

The First National Bank Accra Marathon will return in November with the restoration of the full 42.2km race and a new route through Accra.

The event marks the fourth consecutive year of First National Bank’s partnership with organisers, the Dansoman Keep Fit Club.

This year's event will be held under the theme, Go the Distance.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank Ghana, Sylvia Inkoom, said the marathon reflects the bank’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles, resilience and community engagement.

“First National Bank is proud to once again support an event that celebrates health, endurance, resilience and community spirit,” she said. “We’ve seen the impact of building healthy communities, nurturing athletic talent to compete at the global level, and bringing people together.”

Ms Inkoom said the main change this year would be a new race route, designed to improve the experience for both participants and organisers.

“The route change will improve the experience while continuing to attract athletes from across the country,” she said.

The Chairman of the Dansoman Keep Fit Club, Benjamin Ahulu, said the race would start and finish at the Accra Sports Stadium and take runners through some of the capital's principal streets.

He also confirmed the return of the full marathon (premier 42.2km race) after two years in which the half marathon served as the main event.

“Having developed talent through the half marathon over the last two editions, we are bringing back the 42.2km race alongside the 10km corporate (open race) and junior race (rising star),” he said.

Mr Ahulu said the organisers hoped the expanded programme would strengthen the development of long-distance running in Ghana while giving elite athletes, corporate teams and young runners opportunities to compete.

Organisers said participants would compete for cash prizes, medals, souvenirs and other awards also on offer. Outstanding performers will also have the opportunity to earn fully sponsored spots to represent Ghana at an international marathon.

Now in its fourth decade, the marathon is Ghana’s largest road race, attracting more than 4,000 elite athletes, corporate teams, recreational runners and members of the public each year.

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